Hyam Named New Woodbridge Boss

Monday, 7th Feb 2022 15:57 Former Blues midfielder Luke Hyam has been named the new manager of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Woodbridge Town. Hyam hung up his boots in February last year having left Southend the previous summer after an injury-hit spell. The 30-year-old will be assisted by another former Blues midfielder Billy Clark, who is currently a Woodbridge player. “Unfortunately I had to retire earlier than I would have liked, but you have to move on and look to the future and try new opportunities, taking yourself out of your comfort zone,” Hyam told the Woodpeckers’ official website. “I always planned to play non-league football towards the back end of my career to play with friends and enjoy it as much as possible. “Since I've retired I've done a bit of commentary with Brenner [Woolley] on BBC Radio Suffolk, which I've really enjoyed. After taking a couple of years out of football I've started to enjoy watching it again after falling out of love with the game.” Regarding his ambitions as a manager, he added: “It never really appealed to me to go into coaching or management professionally, I feel I'd enjoy it and get more out of it locally. “I'm really excited about the opportunity to come into Woodbridge as manager, the infrastructure is superb. The club want to build on that and Billy and myself want to come in and be a part of that going forward. It feels like a real family club with plenty of potential.” Chairman Adam Dalby said: “I am delighted that the recruitment of Luke and Billy Clark as his assistant will work in conjunction with [head of football development] Glenn [Snell].” Hyam, who came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and made 118 starts and 28 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three times, will take up the position in the close season.

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 16:02 - Feb 7

Best of luck Luke. 7

Cakeman added 16:10 - Feb 7

Hope it goes well for you Luke. Sounds like a great place for you to be in your first management role. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 16:16 - Feb 7

Good Luck Luke 3

Kentish_Tractor added 16:40 - Feb 7

Always was a hot-head in his playing days - so not sure if he quite has the temperament to make it in management, but we shall see.



What's certain is he doen't lack passion or a will to win - so I wish him the best of luck. Glad he gets to stay in football also after his injuries cut short his playing career. 0

leftie1972 added 16:43 - Feb 7

Good luck Luke, what a fantastic opportunity! 1

