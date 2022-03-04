U18s Host Bristol City
Friday, 4th Mar 2022 11:08
Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors action against Bristol City at Playford Road on Saturday morning.
Adem Atay’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South, despite losing 3-1 to Swansea at St George’s Park on Tuesday, with the Robins seventh.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]