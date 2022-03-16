Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Trio at Supporters Club Event
Wednesday, 16th Mar 2022 11:59

Skipper Sam Morsy, Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess are attending a question and answer event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road this evening, hosted by Blues legend Mick Stockwell (7pm, arrival from 6.30pm).

Email contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk to reserve your place beforehand. Tickets will be priced at £5, cash only on the night. A raffle will be held in aid of the Community Trust.


Photo: Matchday Images



