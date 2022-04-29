McKenna: Discussions With Players Under Way, Focus to Shift to Next Season From Monday

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 14:48 Town boss Kieran McKenna has begun holding discussions with players regarding their futures which will continue until Sunday with his focus then shifting on Monday to his plans for next season. As revealed earlier in the week, Sone Aluko has made enough appearances to trigger the additional year on his contract, while it's known that striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new deal with his current terms ending in the summer, and James Norwood and Tom Carroll are among those whose deals are also up in June with the club having a year’s option for Norwood. Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin and Myles Kenlock, on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage, King's Lynn and Colchester respectively, are also out of contract and are set to move on. As reported last week, Town have taken the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s deal, while Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to depart with his deal ending this summer but with the club having a year's option. Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson are all on loan. “We’ve had some discussions this week and over the course of the week and some more discussions on Sunday,” McKenna said. “That’s been a process which will continue right through to the end of the week to Sunday.” He says that while he’ll take a holiday later in May, there’s no immediate break once the season is over. “I think I’m working on Sunday, there’s no break as such, it continues straight through,” he said. “Obviously eyes turn towards next season and recruitment and the development of the training ground and things we want to improve here for the summer and ways to take the team forward. “For us it pretty much will continue. I’ve got some meetings with players on Sunday and on Monday we’ll be straight onto the next thing. “Obviously it’s important to take a holiday at some point so I’ll try and arrange that with the family at some point later in the month, but it’s very much going to be continuing with the process that we’re on.” Town will announce which out of contract players will be staying and who will be moving on early next week. McKenna wouldn’t be drawn on which areas he plans to strengthen over the summer: “I think there are two or three. I don’t think it’s fair to the group or individuals or anyone to talk to specifically on that. “We’re pretty clear on the areas that we want to improve and aspects of the team that we want to improve and I think everyone internally at the club is looking to continue to try to move that forward now. “But overall I guess it is important to keep improving in every area. Obviously there are things that we’ve done well as a team this year and things that we’ve performed well in and things that we want to do better and it’s important that we improve all aspects on the pitch and all aspects off the pitch.”

Well it's going to be a very very interesting set of announcements monday and tuesday. personally i think there will be double leaving that arrive including loans out but we will see. I absolutely trust KM and the board, we are in great hands so let's just sit back and wait

