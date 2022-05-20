Community Trust Launches Dementia Café

Friday, 20th May 2022 14:51

The Ipswich Town Community Trust is launching The Golden Days Café to support those living with dementia alongside their carers and those bereaved.

The Golden Days Café, an initiative in partnership with the Ipswich Dementia Action Alliance, opens its doors for the first time on Thursday 9th June at 10.30am in the Hall of Fame restaurant at Portman Road and from there on the first Thursday of every month.

Places are limited to 16 cared-for participants prices at £6 each paid on arrival with early booking recommended. Parking will be available, while lunch and refreshments will be provided for all attendees and volunteers.

Email the trust’s community engagement coordinator Leanne Smith via leanne.smith@itfc.co.uk or call 01473 400987.

“We are absolutely delighted to be launching The Golden Days Café in partnership with Ipswich Dementia Action Alliance,” Smith told Town’s official website.

“The club is committed to be dementia friendly, launching the café further cements our commitment to support and reach as many local community members as possible.

“We also look forward to welcoming and working with some new volunteers to deliver the monthly events.”





Photo: Action Images