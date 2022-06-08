Burns and Baggott Could Win Caps

Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 09:43

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott will be hoping to add to their international caps with Wales and Indonesia later today.

Burns’s Wales are in UEFA Nations League action against the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium (KO 7.45pm, live on S4C and Premier Sports) having secured qualification for the World Cup in Qatar via a 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the same venue on Sunday.

The 27-year-old wing-back was left out of the squad for that game but has been named in the 23-man party for this evening’s match and has been handed the number 10 shirt.

Burns made an impressive international debut as a left wing-back in last Wednesday’s 2-1 Nations Cup defeat in Poland.

Following tonight’s match, Wales take on Belgium at home on Saturday and then the Dutch away next Tuesday.

Former Blues loanee Jonny Williams and Brennan Johnson, son of 1990s Town striker David, are also included in tonight’s squad but ex-Blues frontman Kieffer Moore is left out.

Baggott and Indonesia are set to face hosts Kuwait in their first third round Asian Cup qualifier (KO 5pm).

The 19-year-old centre-half, who came on as a half-time sub and won his seventh full cap as his side drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in a friendly in Bandung last Wednesday, looks set to start today’s match.

Indonesia subsequently face Jordan on Saturday and Nepal next Tuesday.

Wales: 1 Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), 2 Chris Gunter (Unattached), 3 Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), 4 Ben Davies (Tottenham), 5 Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), 6 Joe Rodon (Tottenham), 7 Matthew Smith (MK Dons), 8 Harry Wilson (Fulham), 9 Brennan Johnson (Nottm Forest), 10 Wes Burns (Ipswich), 11 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), 12 Danny Ward (Leicester City), 13 Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), 14 Connor Roberts (Burnley), 15 Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), 16 Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), 17 Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), 18 Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town), 19 Mark Harris (Cardiff City), 20 Daniel James (Leeds United), 21 Adam Davies (Sheffield United), 22 Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), 23 Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04). Left out of squad: Neco Williams (Liverpool), Oliver Denham (Cardiff City), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).





Photo: TWTD