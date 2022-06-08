Baggott Wins Cap But Burns Stays on Bench

Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 21:53

Blues central defender Elkan Baggott won his eighth full Indonesia cap as his side beat hosts Kuwait 2-1 in their opening third round Asian Cup qualifier, while wing-back Wes Burns was an unused sub as Wales lost to the Netherlands by the same scoreline in Cardiff.

Baggott, 19, started and played 84 minutes before being replaced, apparently after tiring due to the high temperature. Indonesia face Jordan on Saturday and Nepal next Tuesday.

Burns remained on the bench throughout as Wales were beaten by the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

The 27-year-old has further opportunities to add to last week’s debut cap in the 2-1 loss in Poland when the Welsh take on Belgium at home on Saturday and then the Dutch away next Tuesday.





Photo: Pagepix