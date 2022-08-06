Former Winger Owen Dies

Saturday, 6th Aug 2022 12:23 Aled Owen, a member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s squad which won the Second and First Division titles in successive seasons, has died aged 88. Owen, who was born in Brynteg, Anglesey, joined Town from Tottenham Hotspur, for whom he played one senior game, in July 1958, having started his career with Bangor City. While with the Blues the pacy winger usually operated on the right and made 34 appearances, scoring three goals, before departing for Wrexham in July 1963. He ended his career with a spell with Holyhead Town. During the 1960/61 season in which Ramsey’s side won the Second Division Owen made eight appearances and scored once and in the following campaign he played just the one league match, the Boxing Day 1-0 home victory over Leicester City, as well as three in cup competitions, as the Blues carried off the First Division title at the first attempt. 💙 The Club was saddened to learn of the passing of Aled Owen yesterday.



Aled played for Town from 1958-1963, and is pictured here back row, second in from the right.



A winger, Aled also represented Bangor City, Spurs and Wrexham during his career.



