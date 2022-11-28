Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Beattie Book Back on Sale Ahead of Christmas
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 16:22

Author Rob Finch has a few copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend, on sale ahead of Christmas.

Rob has run a limited reprint of the book having received requests from Town fans.

Former Blues and England centre-half Beattie, viewed by many as the best player ever to wear the Town shirt, died in September 2018, aged 64.

To order a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £12.99 including postage, email robfinch180@gmail.com and arrange to pay through Paypal.


