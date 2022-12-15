Jackson: Big Away Atmospheres Give Us an Extra Push

Thursday, 15th Dec 2022 17:38 Kayden Jackson goes into Saturday’s trip to face Wycombe Wanderers admitting he would be quite happy if history repeated itself at Adams Park and Town returned home with all three points thanks to a convincing away win. That is what happened in November last year when the Blues not only recovered from the blow of going behind to a 17th minute opener, but also turned in a devastating display to emerge comfortable 4-1 winners, much to the delight of a sizeable away support that made no secret of their appreciation. Jackson said: “You always know what you are going to face when you play Wycombe. They are always competitive, direct, physical and up for the fight. You don’t expect anything different when you come across a Gareth Ainsworth team, so it will be a tough one. “We know where we can hurt them and we’ve been working on it this week; we just have to stand up to the battle on the day and hopefully let our football come through as well.” Reminded that Town will be cheered on by a sell-out travelling army of 2,836 fans at the game, Jackson added: “We haven’t had that big an away support in quite a long time, maybe at Charlton, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s great to go to other teams’ backyard having so many of our own supporters there. “The atmosphere they create gives us an extra push, so hopefully we can go there and give them something to cheer about. Something like a win and scoring four goals would do it!” Town’s lunchtime home win over Peterborough last weekend saw them climb to the top of the table and they subsequently remained there after closest rivals Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday both dropped precious points when their games took place later in the day.

Jackson said: “On a personal note, it was good to be out there again because it had been a little while again, and of course to beat Peterborough. I know they are not on the best of runs right now, but they are one of the strongest sides in the league and we know what they can do because we’ve been on the wrong end of some results against them. “They have always been highly competitive and they have won promotion to the Championship, so it’s always good to beat a rival and put a little bit more distance between us and them, while also continuing our own good momentum. “We’re in a very good position at the minute but we want to improve and be better. We know every game isn’t going to be perfect – and we know Saturday wasn’t – but if we stick to our principles and work hard together as a team, there aren’t many that can withstand that.” Asked if the Posh win provided a major psychological boost, Jackson added: “I think we’ve had a few boosts this season, even in games we might not have won. The draw at Sheffield Wednesday and even the loss at Plymouth, we’ve come out of them realising that when we’re on it none of these teams can handle us on the day. “Look at the game against Derby at home – we fancy ourselves against anyone and in our games against the bigger sides we’ve always tended to turn up, put in a good performance and, more often than not, pick up a positive result, like Portsmouth at home for example. “We’re always in a confident mood going into these games and I can see Saturday at Wycombe being another test. But we’re obviously looking to go there and continue our good form. “To be honest I’d totally forgotten about the clubs kicking off later on last week. Even as a group we’re not concentrating on that too much, although it was obviously very nice to see the other results and how they affected us. “If I’m being honest, there’s very little talk [amongst the players] about positions and stuff like that; it’s more about being in a good place in terms of momentum and having a good feeling around the place, regardless of whether we are first, second, third or whatever. “As long as that positive feeling is there, the lads are happy. We’re working hard but we know we can improve and that there’s still a long way to go yet. At this stage of the season it’s tough and you sometimes have to use grit and determination to get through the games and dig out the results. “We’re always looking to give our all and hope that every game goes perfectly and that we win 3-0, 2-0 or whatever. Sometimes that just doesn’t happen but we’ve got the work rate and togetherness to get through the sticky moments and kind of find a solution for what is needed.” Jackson and his colleagues have been out and about this week delivering Christmas presents and spending time with young patients at Ipswich Hospital, EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) on Tuesday and then, the following day, they visited St Elizabeth Hospice and the West Suffolk Hospital and St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds. All members of the senior squad were involved and Jackson said: “It’s really touching to go there and see the children and their parents, and to help put a smile on their faces. It’s one day a year to it’s absolutely nothing, no bother, to us. If we could do it every week we’d go and do it. “Being a father now as well, it definitely feels a lot more rewarding. We’re in a really fortunate position as footballers that kids look up to, so it’s nice to get back out there, especially after Covid prevented us from doing as many face-to-face visits, and see them. “We helped to fund the purchase of the presents and we see it as an important thing to do at Christmas. When we’re asked to help, we do it; there’s no issue at all.” Finally, Jackson was asked about the importance of dedicating time and support to injured colleagues, with Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, midfielder Dominic Ball and young keeper Nick Hayes still sidelined with injury as the halfway point in the season is on the horizon. He said: “You always put your arm round someone when they’re injured. It has happened to me and it’s an unbelievably difficult time. It’s strange when the thing you are accustomed to doing from one day to the next is suddenly taken away from you – not nice at all. “But we’re a close-knit group and we try to support each other whenever and however we can. It’s good to see a few of the injured lads back now and close to playing again and for those who are still injured we hope it won’t be too long before we see them ready to return as well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 18:10 - Dec 15

Well I shall be among the 2836 Saturday and another win on the run in to Xmas would be awesome 0

