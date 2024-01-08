Edwards Returns From Oxford Loan

Monday, 8th Jan 2024 14:45 Blues winger Kyle Edwards has returned to Town having had his loan spell with League One Oxford United cut short. Edwards made four starts and two sub appearances for the U’s, scoring twice, but hasn’t featured since November due to a hamstring injury for which he is still undergoing rehabilitation. The 25-year-old, who was due to remain at the Kassam Stadium until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town at the end of the season having moved to Portman Road after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2021. Edwards didn’t appear for the Blues before departing for Oxford in the summer, so would be able to move elsewhere on loan during this window if his fitness allows.

Photo: Matchday Images



Jugsy added 15:08 - Jan 8

Whilst I accept this is unlikely, I would rather play Kyle than Omari tbh. At least the time invested would be going into our own player, plus he could on occasion demonstrate match winning talent. Omari, again on Saturday, showed lots of poor decision making. -8

Mediocre_Quick added 15:15 - Jan 8

@jugsy - Omari also has more goals and assists in half a season than Edwards does in his entire time,

Hutchinson is also highly thought of at Chelsea, and is 5 years younger, so what on earth point are you trying to make with this dire take? 3

blues1 added 15:17 - Jan 8

Jugsy. What? Omari also did a lot of good stuff too. Of course he won't get everything right. Hes a young lad. As for ur point about putting time into our own player? Edwards will walk away at the end of the season anyway, as he went to oxford in the1st place bcse he'd asked to leave. So no different which one we put time into. 3

RIPbobby added 15:23 - Jan 8

I was told last week that Omari has no future at all at Chelsea. In fairness I do not know the reliability of the source so time will tell. For me he has a lot of ability and just needs a goal at Portman Road to move him up to the next level. 1

Europablue added 15:24 - Jan 8

"able to move elsewhere on loan during this window if his fitness allows". It sounds like he was doing well at Oxford Utd., so they should have just kept him. It better for him to play proper matches and maybe win a contract rather than playing for our reserves if he recovers after the window shuts. 0

Jugsy added 15:40 - Jan 8

@Mediocre_Quick - factually not true. And i'm not concerned about how Chelsea feel about him, I'm more concerned about our season and what's best for Town. He's not performed well for us for a while and I always felt Kyle had the ability to change games for us. I totally understand and appreciate that Kyle wants to play more football and we weren't offering him that.



@blues1 - a couple of good defensive covers, but he also played an awful backpass to a Dons play that fortunately Woolfie handled in the end. And this is against a League Two team, I didn't see anything different in him than we see on a weekly basis; holding the ball too long, taking too many touches and final execution (whether a shot or pass) being poor.



Would love for Omari to kick on, reduce these issues and add more to the team, but i'm not seeing it. 0

Saxonblue74 added 15:48 - Jan 8

I like Kyle but I do think he's probably been sold, and rightly so. Omari is far more in the McKenna mould,and has performed consistently in my opinion. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:52 - Jan 8

Hutchinson will never get in the Chelsea side for at least sometime as he is not anywhere near Prem standards.

If Town go up he is not a player Town should try to buy unless it’s to loan him out to a Championship side for the future.

He will be a very expensive player to buy just to loan out.

Championship is his level at the minute and doing well for Town 0

