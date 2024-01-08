Edwards Returns From Oxford Loan
Monday, 8th Jan 2024 14:45
Blues winger Kyle Edwards has returned to Town having had his loan spell with League One Oxford United cut short.
Edwards made four starts and two sub appearances for the U’s, scoring twice, but hasn’t featured since November due to a hamstring injury for which he is still undergoing rehabilitation.
The 25-year-old, who was due to remain at the Kassam Stadium until the end of the season, is out of contract with Town at the end of the season having moved to Portman Road after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2021.
Edwards didn’t appear for the Blues before departing for Oxford in the summer, so would be able to move elsewhere on loan during this window if his fitness allows.
