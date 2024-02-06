Former Blues Defender Smith Makes Australia Move

Tuesday, 6th Feb 2024 08:31 Former Town centre-half Tommy Smith has joined Australian A-League side Macarthur FC having left the MK Dons. New Zealand international Smith, 33, moved to the Dons in the summer but hasn’t played since the start of December. In total, he made 12 starts while at MK. Macarthur’s announcement of Smith’s signing reads: “Tommy Smith’s involvement with the club is seen as a pivotal move to enhance the Bull’s defensive capabilities, aligning with the club’s objectives for the remainder of the 2023/24 A-League Season and our ongoing AFC Cup campaign. “We are excited to welcome Tommy Smith to Macarthur FC. We look forward to witnessing him don the Bulls’ colours and showcasing the invaluable experience he brings to the club.” South Western Sydney-based Macarthur are currently fourth in the A-League table. Excited for this opportunity, let’s go @mfcbulls #WeAreTheBulls https://t.co/G2yLFIlAs9 — Tommy Smith (@tommysmith1990) February 6, 2024 Smith joined Town’s academy at 16, moving from New Zealand where he had live since he was eight, and went on to make 251 starts and 17 sub appearances, scoring 23 goals before moving on to the Colorado Rapids in January 2018. Since then, he has been with Sunderland, very briefly without making a senior appearance, Colchester and then the Dons.

Photo: Action Images



