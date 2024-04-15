Trialist Nets as U21s Draw at Crewe

Monday, 15th Apr 2024 16:16 Town’s U21s drew 1-1 away with Crewe Alexandra at their Alexandra Park training ground this afternoon. The Railwaymen took the lead via Muhamed Jatta on 14 before Blues trialist Karl Bailey, who is currently with Woking’s youth set-up and also featured for the U18s in their 4-1 defeat by Wigan on Saturday, levelled 10 minutes later. U21s: Williamson, Nkansa-Dwamena, Lavin, Mazionis, O’Connor (c), Turner, Uzor-Geey, Okunowo, Taylor, Towler, Bailey. Subs: Binns, Adebayo, Iorpenda, Domi, Mauge.

Photo: Matchday Images



