Al-Hamadi: Promotion Made Playing Through Pain Worth It

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 11:42

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who underwent surgery on his adductor injury yesterday, says he’s been playing through a lot of pain but that it was made worthwhile by helping Town reach the Premier League.

As reported yesterday, the 22-year-old had a successful operation on the injury which had been hampering him ever since he joined the Blues from AFC Wimbledon during the January transfer window.

“These last few months of the season have been really gruelling for me mentally and physically,” the Iraqi international wrote on social media.

“Been playing through a lot of pain to help out my teammates, fans and staff achieve our goal. Was worth every single minute of it in the end 💙.

“Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], the operation was successful. Thanks to Dr Ernest Schilders and his team for doing an amazing job. Road to recovery has already begun. Back to work.”

Skipper Sam Morsy praised the frontman’s selfless attitude during the run-in.





