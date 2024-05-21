McKenna Wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy For Manager of the Year

Tuesday, 21st May 2024 23:34 Town boss Kieran McKenna has won the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the overall LMA Manager of the Year in addition to the Championship gong at this evening’s LMA Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane. McKenna was sat alongside Blues CEO Mark Ashton at the LMA (League Managers Association) Awards, which are voted on by league bosses. The Northern Irishman becomes the second Town winner of the LMA’s Manager of the Year honour following George Burley in 2001, getting the nod ahead of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, despite the Spaniard having led his side to a record fourth successive Premier League title. Although it’s unusual for the boss of a side outside the Premier League to win the overall award Peter Reid won it with Sunderland in in 1996, Danny Wilson the following year with Barnsley, Alan Curbishley with Charlton in 2000, Steve Coppell with Reading in 2006, Eddie Howe with AFC Bournemouth in 2015 and Chris Wilder with Sheffield United in 2019 having taken their sides to promotion from the second tier. “It’s an incredible honour,” McKenna told the club website. “To see the names that have previously won this award, and for it to be voted for by fellow managers, makes it extra special. “It’s a very proud moment and I want to thank everyone involved at Ipswich Town, including the board, staff, supporters and players who have played a part in this amazing and historic season. “On a personal note I also want to thank my family for their support in the years of hard work and sacrifice it has taken to get to this point in my career.” The Blues manager previously won the EFL Championship award following Town’s brilliant 2023/24 season in which they finished second in the division, a year after winning promotion from League One. Speculation regarding Chelsea’s interest in McKenna has been renewed since news of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge broke early this evening. The Northern Irishman is claimed to be among the West Londoners’ potential targets, however, it be a surprise if they were to appoint a manager who is yet to take charge of a game in the top flight. Brighton remain keen and McKenna is still the favourite for the Seagulls job with most bookies but with Nice boss Francesco Farioli, departing manager Roberto de Zerbi’s pick for the role, increasingly favoured by others. The Blues are understood to be ready to pull out all the stops to keep McKenna at Portman Road ahead of their first season in the Premier League for 22 years. McKenna is contracted to Town until the summer of 2027 having signed new terms last summer. Compensation of £6 million would reportedly be due to the Blues should another club seek to appoint him. Kieran McKenna wins the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the @LMA_managers Manager of the Year presented by Sir Alex Ferguson #LMAAnnualAwards #ITFC pic.twitter.com/PD3gWXkK4v — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 21, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Whos_blue added 23:43 - May 21

Incredible result and KM is the deserved winner.

All managers want to win this one.

His stock is rising by the day!

1

parhamblue added 23:49 - May 21

Brilliant result for a brilliant head coach. We're probably already back in the SBR era where the manager was paid higher than any player, but if it needs another contract, then so be it. 0

cooper4england added 00:26 - May 22

brilliant work. getting to the point where what will be will be. 0

