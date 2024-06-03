Head of Recruitment Confirms Exit
Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 09:12
Town’s head of recruitment Sam Williams has confirmed his departure from Portman Road and says he moves on “with immense pride and gratitude” following two years of success with the Blues.
Williams, whose replacement is yet to be named, joined Town from in April 2022 from Manchester United where he had been working as a first-team recruitment analyst and academy scout, and he is returning to Old Trafford to take a role as academy lead scout for 17-21-year-olds.
His exit was agreed in February and the former Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday academy scout had been working out his notice in the remaining months of the season.
“Last week marked my final week at Ipswich Town FC. It's been an incredible journey over the past two years, highlighted by achieving back-to-back promotions,” Williams wrote on LinkedIn.
“I want to thank [CEO] Mark [Ashton], [manager] Kieran [McKenna], [COO] Luke [Werhun], [assistant manager] Martyn [Pert] and [director of football operations] Gary [Probert] for the opportunity to contribute to this amazing football club.
“A special shoutout to the brilliant recruitment team, Adam Whiteside, Ryan Durrant, Daniel Hill, Adam [Cuthbert], Bob Arber, Chris Pert and Jason Lines as well as those who contributed along the way, Paul Ashworth, Scott Mitchell, Jacob Ashton and Paige Peake.
“Your dedication, sacrifice and expertise behind the scenes has been nothing short of exceptional. It has been a privilege to lead such a talented group.
“The culture at Ipswich Town, defined by collaboration, resilience, and a shared passion for excellence, has been pivotal in our achievements.
“As I move on to a new challenge, I leave with immense pride and gratitude. Here’s to continued success for the club and all who are part of this remarkable journey. Thank you Ipswich Town and up the Tractor Boys!”
Photo: Action Images
