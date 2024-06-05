Town Appoint Sports and Exercise Medicine Consultant

Wednesday, 5th Jun 2024 15:53 Town have appointed Dr Jon Houghton to a role as sports and exercise medicine consultant. Houghton, who will start with the Blues in pre-season, currently works as elite sport lead at the Fortius Clinic in London with whom the club has worked closely over the past couple of seasons, while also holding a position as the lead doctor for the Welsh national team for the last 11 years, during which time he worked at the European Championships and the 2022 World Cup, and also with Surrey Cricket. At Town, Houghton will work with director of performance Andy Rolls and head of medical Matt Byard along with other members of the performance team, which is set to be expanded further following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. “We are delighted Jon has agreed to join us,” Byard told the club website. “Jon is an incredibly experienced and widely respected sports and exercise consultant, who will provide hugely valuable injury insight and supportive management for our players in the forthcoming season. “Jon currently works at the Fortius Clinic in London, a premier sports injury facility, in addition to very successful roles with Welsh national team and Surrey Cricket, with his experiences extremely valuable to the club. “We know he will be an excellent addition to the performance team as we work to create the best possible environment for the club’s players.” Houghton said: “I have been working closely with Matt and Andy through Fortius Clinic over the last two seasons, so this feels like a very natural progression.



“My role will be to enhance recovery from injury and maximise player availability and I am absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to work with Kieran McKenna and the team as the club returns to the Premier League.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments