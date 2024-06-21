Blues Linked With Dutch Defender Oosterwolde
Friday, 21st Jun 2024 13:37
Turkish reports are linking Town with Dutch left-back Jayden Oosterwolde, who is currently with Fenerbahce.
According to Sports Digitale, the Blues, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Napoli are all keen on the 23-year-old. The Hammers have previously been linked with a fee of €20 million (£17 million) mentioned, while claims AFC Bournemouth have lodged a €30 million (£25.4 million) bid have been dismissed.
Zwolle-born Oosterwolde, who also plays at centre-half, started his senior career with FC Twente before moving on to Parma in Italy, initially on loan.
The 6ft 2in tall defender joined his current club in Türkiye, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, in January 2023, for €6 million (£5.1 million), signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Fenerbahce are said to be keen to hold onto Oosterwolde but would be willing to do a deal at the right price.
Town are almost certainly in the market for a left-back this summer with Leif Davis currently the only left-sided full-back at the club.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]