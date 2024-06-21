Blues Linked With Dutch Defender Oosterwolde

Friday, 21st Jun 2024 13:37 Turkish reports are linking Town with Dutch left-back Jayden Oosterwolde, who is currently with Fenerbahce. According to Sports Digitale, the Blues, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Napoli are all keen on the 23-year-old. The Hammers have previously been linked with a fee of €20 million (£17 million) mentioned, while claims AFC Bournemouth have lodged a €30 million (£25.4 million) bid have been dismissed. Zwolle-born Oosterwolde, who also plays at centre-half, started his senior career with FC Twente before moving on to Parma in Italy, initially on loan. The 6ft 2in tall defender joined his current club in Türkiye, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, in January 2023, for €6 million (£5.1 million), signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. Fenerbahce are said to be keen to hold onto Oosterwolde but would be willing to do a deal at the right price. Town are almost certainly in the market for a left-back this summer with Leif Davis currently the only left-sided full-back at the club.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



NorthLondonBlue2 added 13:43 - Jun 21

Let’s go! 0

John_Grose added 13:59 - Jun 21

€20m seems a lot to spend on a back up left back 1

Europablue added 14:06 - Jun 21

We only have enough money for so many 20+ million players and we really have to prioritize. 0

