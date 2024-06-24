West Ham Full-Back Linked
Monday, 24th Jun 2024 13:07
Town are reported to be among the clubs in talks with free agent West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson.
The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer but with the Hammers keen to keep hold of him having reportedly offered a new five-year deal.
However, according to various reports, the Blues and Crystal Palace are among the other clubs talking to him regarding a move.
Johnson was first linked with Town in April when Town sources played the down having any interest, while Tottenham, Southampton, Rangers, Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton have also been mentioned in connection with the Waltham Forest-born full-back.
The former England U21 international came through the academy ranks at West Ham havign joined the club aged seven and has made 70 starts and 39 sub appearances, scoring twice.
