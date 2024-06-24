West Ham Full-Back Linked

Monday, 24th Jun 2024 13:07 Town are reported to be among the clubs in talks with free agent West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson. The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer but with the Hammers keen to keep hold of him having reportedly offered a new five-year deal. However, according to various reports, the Blues and Crystal Palace are among the other clubs talking to him regarding a move. Johnson was first linked with Town in April when Town sources played the down having any interest, while Tottenham, Southampton, Rangers, Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton have also been mentioned in connection with the Waltham Forest-born full-back. The former England U21 international came through the academy ranks at West Ham havign joined the club aged seven and has made 70 starts and 39 sub appearances, scoring twice.

Photo: Sipa USA



itfcjoe added 13:08 - Jun 24

Would be an excellent signing

2

RegencyBlue added 13:25 - Jun 24

My West Ham supporting mate thinks he would be a very good signing for us. A good player to pick up on a free. 1

Runner added 13:34 - Jun 24

I think it was the ITFC Facebook page that said he wanted more game time which he didn't get last season at WHU.

He would get more game time with us. 1

DinDjarin added 13:38 - Jun 24

Johnson and Sessegnon both on frees would be great business and sort out both left and right back positions

2

BaddowBlue1 added 13:57 - Jun 24

Like Leif he is at an age that he needs games and whatever happens at West Ham he isnt going to get that unless they sell Bowen. Also Kieran would have seen him on a number of occcasions in his Youth set up days so know what he's about. If we pick him up we have another rough diamond that could become something special offering something different down the right hand side 0

NabilAbidallah added 13:58 - Jun 24

would be a good signing for sure, would also like Smith-rowe and Nketiah! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:08 - Jun 24

Hope we can soon get the required signings need to settle them in asap . 0

