Blues Target Johnson Turns Down New West Ham Deal
Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 10:58
Blues target Ben Johnson has turned down the offer of a new five-year deal at West Ham United with a move to Portman Road looking more and more on the cards.
ExWHUEmployee, a usually reliable Hammers source, is reporting that the 24-year-old has rejected the new terms at the London Stadium and is close to joining the Blues.
TWTD understands no deal is yet agreed or signed with Town with Johnson still a West Ham player until the end of the month.
However, it appears increasingly likely that the former England U21 international could join the Blues ahead of their return to the Premier League.
The Town squad is back in for the start of pre-season training proper on Monday.
Johnson was first linked with the Blues in April when Town sources played the down having any interest.
The Waltham Forest-born, Chigwell-raised full-back came through the academy ranks at West Ham - where he worked with former Town youth coaches Terry Westley and Liam Manning - after joining the club aged seven and made 70 starts and 39 sub appearances, scoring twice.
Plenty of other clubs have been linked with Johnson in recent weeks, among them Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Rangers, Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.
