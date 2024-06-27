Town Reportedly Open Hutchinson Negotiations

Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 18:48

Town are reported to have opened negotiations with Chelsea regarding the permanent signing of former loanee Omari Hutchinson.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that a Blues offer was expected with the 20-year-old, who has been training ahead of pre-season overseas, still to make a decision on his future.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have opened negotiations with boss Kieran McKenna’s decision to stay at Portman Road said to be a key factor.

The deal is expected to include a sell-on clause but no buyback with discussions continuing. A report in the Daily Mail claims the proposed deal would be worth £22 million.

VfB Stuttgart were widely linked earlier in the summer along with Dutch giants Ajax but while not dead, their interest is believed to have waned recently.

Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season.

Earlier in the summer, Chelsea took up an option to extend Hutchinson’s contract until the summer of 2026.

Photo: Matchday Images

Tommy_ITFC added 18:50 - Jun 27

Pay up Mark -2

whosroundisitanyway added 18:53 - Jun 27

Bring him home. 1

mickcosh added 18:56 - Jun 27

Signing up now We need this done as soon as possible. Up the blues 0

NabilAbidallah added 19:00 - Jun 27

get it done!! 0

Wacko added 19:08 - Jun 27

Three days before PRP deadline 0

ghostofescobar added 19:19 - Jun 27

As well as being great to bring him home, would be a great statement signing to attract others to the club. 3

Len_Brennan added 19:47 - Jun 27

The first few days of next week are going to be epic! 0

Gforce added 19:48 - Jun 27

It's looking positive, fingers crossed we see him holding up the blue shirt in the next few days. 0

FreddySteady added 19:56 - Jun 27

How does an Italian journalist get this scoop? Italian agents? 0

1960H added 20:16 - Jun 27

Bring it on!

