Town Reportedly Open Hutchinson Negotiations
Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 18:48
Town are reported to have opened negotiations with Chelsea regarding the permanent signing of former loanee Omari Hutchinson.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that a Blues offer was expected with the 20-year-old, who has been training ahead of pre-season overseas, still to make a decision on his future.
Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have opened negotiations with boss Kieran McKenna’s decision to stay at Portman Road said to be a key factor.
The deal is expected to include a sell-on clause but no buyback with discussions continuing. A report in the Daily Mail claims the proposed deal would be worth £22 million.
VfB Stuttgart were widely linked earlier in the summer along with Dutch giants Ajax but while not dead, their interest is believed to have waned recently.
Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season.
Earlier in the summer, Chelsea took up an option to extend Hutchinson’s contract until the summer of 2026.
Photo: Matchday Images
