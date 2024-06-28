Town Could Look at Downes Reunion
Friday, 28th Jun 2024 19:34
Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes is understood to be on Town’s list of potential recruits this summer.
Downes, 25, spent last season on loan at Southampton from West Ham and the Saints are keen to take him back to St Mary’s on a permanent basis.
According to The Sun, the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement regarding a fee with the Hammers wanting £15 million before add-ons. Kyle Walker-Peters could move the other way.
However, Town are also keen on a reunion with Downes, who is contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2027.
Academy product Downes left the Blues for Swansea in Paul Cook’s famous ‘demolition man’ summer in 2021 having been among the players made to train with the U23s during that pre-season.
However, despite the way his time at Portman Road ended - and having been booed by fans on his first competitive return with the Saints last season - we understand Downes harbours no bitterness towards the club should there be the chance of a Portman Road comeback.
Downes was under briefly consideration for a return to Town last summer but with the financial side of a loan move believed to have been beyond the Blues at that stage.
The Brentwood-born schemer made 75 starts and 25 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]