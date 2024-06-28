Town Could Look at Downes Reunion

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 19:34

Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes is understood to be on Town’s list of potential recruits this summer.

Downes, 25, spent last season on loan at Southampton from West Ham and the Saints are keen to take him back to St Mary’s on a permanent basis.

According to The Sun, the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement regarding a fee with the Hammers wanting £15 million before add-ons. Kyle Walker-Peters could move the other way.

However, Town are also keen on a reunion with Downes, who is contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2027.

Academy product Downes left the Blues for Swansea in Paul Cook’s famous ‘demolition man’ summer in 2021 having been among the players made to train with the U23s during that pre-season.

However, despite the way his time at Portman Road ended - and having been booed by fans on his first competitive return with the Saints last season - we understand Downes harbours no bitterness towards the club should there be the chance of a Portman Road comeback.

Downes was under briefly consideration for a return to Town last summer but with the financial side of a loan move believed to have been beyond the Blues at that stage.

The Brentwood-born schemer made 75 starts and 25 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.





FromIpswichToPhoenix added 19:36 - Jun 28

I stopped reading at "According to The Sun" :) 1

Nutkins_Return added 19:39 - Jun 28

Fromipswich the sun bit was about Southampton not Ispwuch interest. 0

Eeyore added 19:40 - Jun 28

Would be good signing 2

Stu_boy added 19:49 - Jun 28

I can't see this one happening. Think he'll end up at saints with walker peters going the other way given west ham need a replacement for johnson. However i'd look at oli skipp from spurs, ben sheaf from cov if they're possibles 0

dusth added 19:49 - Jun 28

Downes often stood out in a mediocre Ipswich side and his treatment was pretty OTT. I'm sure he knows it is a different culture at Town now and he's proved himself elsewhere big time. A younger Morsy but does he have Samy's true warrior qualities? 3

victorysquad added 19:50 - Jun 28

If anyone booed Flynn it was a tiny minority and it was only because nobody wanted him to leave. This is his home and he should come back here, speak to Harry Clarke and see the joy and legacy he has already laid down here. 5

SickParrot added 19:53 - Jun 28

15 million, no way! He would be a suitable deputy for Morsy or Luongo but I wouldn't pay more than 3 million on him. If we're prepared to pay big money for a midfielder, I would want it to be on a player who can do a lot more on the ball than Downes. 0

victorysquad added 19:54 - Jun 28

Forgot to say McKenna is going to end up at Man Utd at some point so come in now Flynn, get coached by the master and he will take you places. Europe with us first, then onto the champions league. 0

Bugs added 19:54 - Jun 28

@dusth



For most of the Southampton home game, Downes was dominating Morsy in midfield with his aggression and talent. I think he would be a superb signing, especially working next to Morsy. 1

Karlosfandangal added 20:00 - Jun 28

Not for me….. toys out the pram when not going his way….we need players who say “l will prove you wrong 0

Linkboy13 added 20:11 - Jun 28

Although im a fan of Flynn Downes im not sure he is of Premier league quality he struggled in the games i saw him play for West Ham i certainly wouldn't pay 10 million for him. We definitely need a replacement for Massimo who struggled at times in the championship and was often rested. 0