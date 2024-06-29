Eustace: Travis Can Play Big Part at Blackburn

Saturday, 29th Jun 2024 09:37 Former Town loanee Lewis Travis can play a big part back at his parent club Blackburn Rovers, according to head coach John Eustace. Travis, 26, joined the Blues on loan in January as cover for skipper Sam Morsy and made four starts and five sub appearances as Town won promotion to the Premier League. A return to Portman Road always looked an unlikely prospect and Eustace, who took over in February after Travis had been loaned to the Blues, says he is looking forward to working with the midfielder at Ewood Park in the campaign ahead. “I think he can play a big part,” he told RoversTV. “He has great experience and is bringing that back to the group now. “That can only help and I am really looking forward to working with Lewis. Hopefully, everything will be positive and we can win a lot more games with him in the team. “It is important we get the right blend in the squad and he is something we haven’t had as much since I have been at the club. “He will come in and make us competitive. It is important we make each position competitive – not having two or three players knowing they will be playing week in, week out. “It is important these players are fighting for their spot, making them hungry, and they know they have to perform to keep the shirt.” Meanwhile, Leonel Sarmiento, the father of another of Town’s former loanees, Jeremy, has revealed his son has interest from various top-flight leagues this summer. “Jeremy legally belongs to Brighton. But there are many interested clubs from Spain and Germany. Either we stay in England or we go to Spain or Germany,” he told Sports Area. “Brighton is the first option, because they are the owner of Jeremy's contract.” When he joined Town, it was reported that there was an option for the 22-year-old, who is currently at the Copa America with Ecuador, to potentially return to the Blues if they won promotion.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Churchman added 09:49 - Jun 29

Reads like he wants rid of Travis and is talking him up to bump up the fee.



As for Sarmiento, I’d love to see him back here. Utterly unpredictable, but there’s a good player there. Can’t see it happening, but who knows. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:02 - Jun 29

Should not forget Travis was Captain material before he came to us, and whilst I may have questioned him technically, it was obvious that his drive, game understanding and his personal attributes were things which McKenna was looking for as much as anything....and he certainly contributed in 2nd half of the season on and off the pitch. Good man and hope it works out for him.



As for Jeremy, you are seeing the difference in attitude of his parents (compared to e.g. to Omari) borne out of not growing up in a privileged environment and working through Junior systems at big Clubs. They will quite correctly be looking to maximise the financial benefits to Jeremy as it could set up the family for generations. The BIG question for us is if this clause about us getting promoted exists and if it is therefore US that is holding back from deploying it?! Anything is possible and whilst I love the lad, if only for that goal against Saints, he/his family have probably worked out he is not starting for us or Brighton in the Prem….not this season anyway. However, if he wants to grow and improve then this is the place, but that then suggests a permanent move and not the suggested further loan! 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:05 - Jun 29

Sarimento will not be back here as I feel his dad would like the beach in Brighton or Spain 0

OliveR16 added 10:21 - Jun 29

KMcK will know whether he really wants either of these two who played a supporting role last season. I suspect that they are not the grade of player we are looking for now, as neither broke through into the starting line up as Omari did. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments