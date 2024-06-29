Eustace: Travis Can Play Big Part at Blackburn
Saturday, 29th Jun 2024 09:37
Former Town loanee Lewis Travis can play a big part back at his parent club Blackburn Rovers, according to head coach John Eustace.
Travis, 26, joined the Blues on loan in January as cover for skipper Sam Morsy and made four starts and five sub appearances as Town won promotion to the Premier League.
A return to Portman Road always looked an unlikely prospect and Eustace, who took over in February after Travis had been loaned to the Blues, says he is looking forward to working with the midfielder at Ewood Park in the campaign ahead.
“I think he can play a big part,” he told RoversTV. “He has great experience and is bringing that back to the group now.
“That can only help and I am really looking forward to working with Lewis. Hopefully, everything will be positive and we can win a lot more games with him in the team.
“It is important we get the right blend in the squad and he is something we haven’t had as much since I have been at the club.
“He will come in and make us competitive. It is important we make each position competitive – not having two or three players knowing they will be playing week in, week out.
“It is important these players are fighting for their spot, making them hungry, and they know they have to perform to keep the shirt.”
Meanwhile, Leonel Sarmiento, the father of another of Town’s former loanees, Jeremy, has revealed his son has interest from various top-flight leagues this summer.
“Jeremy legally belongs to Brighton. But there are many interested clubs from Spain and Germany. Either we stay in England or we go to Spain or Germany,” he told Sports Area. “Brighton is the first option, because they are the owner of Jeremy's contract.”
When he joined Town, it was reported that there was an option for the 22-year-old, who is currently at the Copa America with Ecuador, to potentially return to the Blues if they won promotion.
