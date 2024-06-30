Town 'Dossier' Leak Report

Sunday, 30th Jun 2024 11:52 A ‘secret dossier’ apparently compiled by Town as they look for signings ahead of their return to the 2024/25 season has been published by a national newspaper, while Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski is reported to be a target. The Sun says the document has been sent out to agents and scouts as the Blues look to enhance their squad over the summer. It details the requirement for potential new recruits to understand English or to have worked previously with an English-speaking coach. The dossier also includes summaries of the type of players the Blues want during the window with few surprises. “Centre-half. Good size. Intelligent, good reading of the game. Composed and technically good. Athletic (good acceleration, agility). Aerial challenges,” it’s reported to read. “Left-back. Physically good (acceleration, agility, top speed and speed endurance). Able to run with the ball at good speed. Plays forward passes. Good delivery into the penalty area, including set-pieces. Defend 1 v 1 and back post. “Right-wing. Physically excellent. Technically very good (first touch, passing in tight areas, running with the ball and 1 v 1). Contribute with goals and assists. “Centre-midfield. Physically strong and a good size. Ability to get from box to box. Athletic. Composed and technically good (able to receive, pass and shoot). “A ‘ten’. Physically good. Technically above the level. Forward runs. Contribute with goals and assists. Capable of pressing with intensity. “Centre-forward. Physically good. Ability to link play. Offer a threat in behind. Capable of pressing with intensity.” The paper also claims the Blues are keen on 31-year-old Luton keeper Kaminski. Despite not being included on the list of targeted positions, the Blues are known to want to bring in a new number one this season. Once-capped Belgian international Kaminski impressed for the Hatters last season having joined them from Blackburn Rovers ahead of their Premier League campaign after three seasons at Ewood Park. The 6ft 3in tall keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, began his senior career with Germinal Beerschot, before spells with OH Leuven, Anderlecht, Cypriot side Anorthosis and Danish club FC Copenhagen, both on loan, Kortrijk and Gent before signing for Rovers in August 2020. In 2023/24, he won the Premier League Save of the Season award for his stop against Crystal Palace in November. Town’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer with Vaclav Hladky’s contract up today and with the Czech yet to put pen to paper on the new terms which have been under discussion since January. Christian Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



slade1 added 12:00 - Jun 30

How or rather who leaked this? 0

Andy32Cracknell added 12:05 - Jun 30

I don’t think this is true, if it is someone Is going sacked for sure. However, it don’t take a lot to work out what positions we need to strengthen with the players released this summer. I’d like to think this is a made up story. 1

Blueknight85 added 12:10 - Jun 30

That's not news, it the same dossier most of us have commented everywhere when talking about transfers we want to see lmao 1

blue90 added 12:11 - Jun 30

If true, as it was sent to agents and scouts, presumably it would have been one of them who leaked rather than someone at the club. 1

trevski_s added 12:14 - Jun 30

Firstly its The Sun so I don't trust it one bit. Secondly this "dossier" just lists basically every position and the common traits of what would be expected of them. Why does it list "physically good" or higher though, surely we wouldn't be looking at people that are physically average or bad xD 3

Lightningboy added 12:15 - Jun 30

Hah...I would imagine this is the "dossier" that just about every club has for new recruits.



Hardly going to say "needs to be a right donkey" is it?!...(apologies to all donkeys out there). 0

dirtydingusmagee added 12:16 - Jun 30

No mention of bar staff or burger flippers . 0

irishtim added 12:16 - Jun 30

Think we may need two new keepers at this rate. Vlad and Walton both will possibly go for first team football. 0

Gforce added 12:17 - Jun 30

If we have a Grass within the club,I'm pretty sure Mr Ashton will do his homework,sort this out and give the culprit what he/she deserves. 0

TractorfactorSteve added 12:22 - Jun 30

Didn't realise we had someone from the Tory inner circle working for us. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments