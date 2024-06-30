Town 'Dossier' Leak Report
Sunday, 30th Jun 2024 11:52
A ‘secret dossier’ apparently compiled by Town as they look for signings ahead of their return to the 2024/25 season has been published by a national newspaper, while Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski is reported to be a target.
The Sun says the document has been sent out to agents and scouts as the Blues look to enhance their squad over the summer.
It details the requirement for potential new recruits to understand English or to have worked previously with an English-speaking coach.
The dossier also includes summaries of the type of players the Blues want during the window with few surprises.
“Centre-half. Good size. Intelligent, good reading of the game. Composed and technically good. Athletic (good acceleration, agility). Aerial challenges,” it’s reported to read.
“Left-back. Physically good (acceleration, agility, top speed and speed endurance). Able to run with the ball at good speed. Plays forward passes. Good delivery into the penalty area, including set-pieces. Defend 1 v 1 and back post.
“Right-wing. Physically excellent. Technically very good (first touch, passing in tight areas, running with the ball and 1 v 1). Contribute with goals and assists.
“Centre-midfield. Physically strong and a good size. Ability to get from box to box. Athletic. Composed and technically good (able to receive, pass and shoot).
“A ‘ten’. Physically good. Technically above the level. Forward runs. Contribute with goals and assists. Capable of pressing with intensity.
“Centre-forward. Physically good. Ability to link play. Offer a threat in behind. Capable of pressing with intensity.”
The paper also claims the Blues are keen on 31-year-old Luton keeper Kaminski.
Despite not being included on the list of targeted positions, the Blues are known to want to bring in a new number one this season.
Once-capped Belgian international Kaminski impressed for the Hatters last season having joined them from Blackburn Rovers ahead of their Premier League campaign after three seasons at Ewood Park.
The 6ft 3in tall keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, began his senior career with Germinal Beerschot, before spells with OH Leuven, Anderlecht, Cypriot side Anorthosis and Danish club FC Copenhagen, both on loan, Kortrijk and Gent before signing for Rovers in August 2020.
In 2023/24, he won the Premier League Save of the Season award for his stop against Crystal Palace in November.
Town’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer with Vaclav Hladky’s contract up today and with the Czech yet to put pen to paper on the new terms which have been under discussion since January.
Christian Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]