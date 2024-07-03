New Kits Unveiled Saturday
Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 14:33
Town are set to unveil their 2024/25 home and away kits at 9.30am on Saturday morning.
The new strips will be shown for the first time on a kit reveal show on TownTV featuring Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the studio giving their thoughts on what they’ll be wearing in the campaign ahead, the Blues’ first in the Premier League in 22 years.
Additionally, there will be features on skipper Sam Morsy, former midfielders Cole Skuse and Mick Stockwell, as well as CEO Mark Ashton and head of retail operations Paul Macro.
TownTV is available to subscribers via the club website on on the official app.
Fans got a hint of what the new home shirt might look like via a photo of Omari Hutchinson posted following the forward rejoining the club on a five-year deal earlier in the week.
Photo: ITFC
