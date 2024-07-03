New Kits Unveiled Saturday

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 14:33 Town are set to unveil their 2024/25 home and away kits at 9.30am on Saturday morning. The new strips will be shown for the first time on a kit reveal show on TownTV featuring Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the studio giving their thoughts on what they’ll be wearing in the campaign ahead, the Blues’ first in the Premier League in 22 years. Additionally, there will be features on skipper Sam Morsy, former midfielders Cole Skuse and Mick Stockwell, as well as CEO Mark Ashton and head of retail operations Paul Macro. TownTV is available to subscribers via the club website on on the official app. Fans got a hint of what the new home shirt might look like via a photo of Omari Hutchinson posted following the forward rejoining the club on a five-year deal earlier in the week.

Photo: ITFC



EricsGate added 15:25 - Jul 3

So having to pay to see the Launch? That stinks!



Supporters being moved



Plus also I know someone who has had a West Stand Box for many years now isn't allowed it for commercial reasons unless they're willing to pay double.



The club needs to remember who's paid their wages over the last difficult period. 1

AlexMathie added 15:31 - Jul 3

I’m not sure the club have had a televised kit launch.



You decide whether it’s of value to pay for 0

Europablue added 15:32 - Jul 3

You don't have to pay for a lot of the content, I imagine that the kit reveal will be free to view as long as you sign up. 0

blues1 added 15:40 - Jul 3

Ericsson gate. U pay to be a member of town tv. Not for the kit launch. If you dont want to pay, sure you'll get to see pictures ofcitcwithin a matter of minutes of thd launch. So what's the issue? The club have no say in those fans who have to move. So stop moaning about it. As for the box. Really, dont think so somehow. Unless what ur talking about is that his 3 year lease on his box has finished, and it's gonna cost him more. Well of course it will. We're in the pl. Everythings more expensive in the pl. 0

Linkboy13 added 15:44 - Jul 3

Eric's Gate your not allowed to criticise on here you upset the happy clappers. For what it's worth i agree with you to a certain extent those having to move from their seats in the West stand and having no choice where they can sit should so completely free of charge as compensation. 0

