Philogene and Town 'In Advanced Talks'

Thursday, 4th Jul 2024 16:28 Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is reportedly in advanced talks with the Blues and keen to make the move to Portman Road. The 22-year-old former England U21 international is one half of a £35 million joint-bid Town have made for Tigers pair Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves. According to BBC Sport, the Blues are hopeful of signing Philogene, who joined Hull from Aston Villa a year ago, with talks at an advanced stage. Earlier today, it emerged that a proposed switch to Barcelona is now unlikely to happen due to complications. Hull owner Acun Illicali is reported to have confirmed that the interest from the Catalan giants was real but the player believes a move to Town would be the best option currently. It’s understood the Barcelona deal was set to be a loan with cash later on down the line rather than an up front fee. Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. As well as the Blues and Barca, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also believed to be keen and Villa are understood to have the option of a buy-back.

Photo: Sipa USA



boroughblue added 16:30 - Jul 4

Wanna get excited but Toilet thief has never been a reliable source.



Fingers crossed it is actually progressing and Greaves is on the way too! C’mon Ashton! 2

BlueNomad added 16:31 - Jul 4

This is all getting a bit unreal 1

BlueandwhiteWizard added 16:32 - Jul 4

Be a great signing. Let's get this done. 1

Marcus added 16:36 - Jul 4

When was the last time we were considered ahead place of Barça? 2

Marcus added 16:36 - Jul 4

SamWhiteUK added 16:42 - Jul 4

Be an unbelievable signing, this. He's quality and a very very good age. The way the market is (although i don't agree with it) he could be worth a fortune in the future. 1

Help added 16:50 - Jul 4

What about Greaves? 0

jutever added 16:53 - Jul 4

What was the "wish for" comments we got when Mick left cos I think we have arrived destination central......We are on the way to a very competitive team. Uppa town. 2

jutever added 16:53 - Jul 4

Saxonblue74 added 16:57 - Jul 4

Building quite a future at PR 1

exeterblue10 added 16:58 - Jul 4

Fingers crossed he chooses Town and game time. After all...Philogene is not for cover. 1

barrystedmunds added 16:59 - Jul 4

Beats “Town are in talks with Accrington Stanley about …..”

1

Rozeeboy74 added 17:17 - Jul 4

Just watched his clip-reel and while this only shows the best of any player, this lad looks class. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:20 - Jul 4

Phil doesn’t tend to put up random rumours and whatever you think of the BBC they don’t go in for wild speculation. I’d prefer it to be both but I won’t be greedy. I see him as an upgrade on Whittaker although at a much higher cost probably. I hate to say this as well but probably an upgrade on Broady… who despite me liking him… goes missing too often in games which you just can’t do in the prem. 1

PortmanSi added 17:27 - Jul 4

“Philogene is not a lover, he’s just a man who likes scoring for fun!” 1

victorysquad added 17:35 - Jul 4

Would be a fantastic signing and fascinating to see what McKenna can do with him as he clearly has raw talent oozing out of him. Come on Greaves, we need you too, you will get a full season of Premier League football working under the best young manager in the League. 1

Reality_2021 added 17:43 - Jul 4

Am I the only one that thinks this is a lot for two Hull players?



35m is split how?



The defender surely isn’t worth more than 10m, so are we classing this player at 25 (more than Hutchinson?



Not sure these stack up personally for players with no Premiership experience at all.



Happy to be proved wrong though. 0

