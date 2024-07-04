Philogene and Town 'In Advanced Talks'
Thursday, 4th Jul 2024 16:28
Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is reportedly in advanced talks with the Blues and keen to make the move to Portman Road.
The 22-year-old former England U21 international is one half of a £35 million joint-bid Town have made for Tigers pair Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves.
According to BBC Sport, the Blues are hopeful of signing Philogene, who joined Hull from Aston Villa a year ago, with talks at an advanced stage.
Earlier today, it emerged that a proposed switch to Barcelona is now unlikely to happen due to complications.
Hull owner Acun Illicali is reported to have confirmed that the interest from the Catalan giants was real but the player believes a move to Town would be the best option currently. It’s understood the Barcelona deal was set to be a loan with cash later on down the line rather than an up front fee.
Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
As well as the Blues and Barca, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also believed to be keen and Villa are understood to have the option of a buy-back.
Photo: Sipa USA
