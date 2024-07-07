Hladky: An Amazing Three Years

Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 20:08

Departing Town keeper Vaclav Hladky says he loved every moment of his journey with Town.

The 33-year-old Czech left the club on Monday having been unable to agree a new contract with the Blues.

Hladky was a key man in Town’s promotion from the Championship, playing all bar the final couple of minutes of the league campaign having been second choice for much of his time at Portman Road following his move from Salford in the summer of 2021.

“It’s been an amazing three years, and as my time here comes to end, I wanted to say a huge thank you,” he wrote on Instagram.

“From day one, you’ve made me feel at home, and I’ve loved every moment of this journey with you all.

“Getting promoted to the Premier League last season was a massive highlight, and I’m so grateful for the support from my teammates, the staff, and, of course, the fans. You guys are incredible, and playing for you has been an honour.

“I’ll always look back on my time at Ipswich with great memories and a big smile. Though it’s time for a new adventure, I’ll be cheering you on and following you in the Premier League closely.

Thanks for everything, and here’s to Ipswich’s bright future! Ipswich Town will stay always in my heart 💙”

No destination club has yet emerged, however, former St Mirren keeper Hladky had previously been linked with a return to Scotland with Aberdeen having been keen at one point in his Town career and Celtic linked in January.





Photo: Matchday Images

ArmaghBlue added 20:10 - Jul 7

Still seems a little strange just walking away from something he “loved’. But good luck to him. 4

itfcskayman added 20:23 - Jul 7

As much as he contributed and how many points he saved us, I think it’s clear that McKenna wanted a better keeper in the Premier League and didn’t want to promise him first team football. It’s certainly a shame but we’re moving forward 0

Stu_boy added 20:25 - Jul 7

Good luck and all the best to him, hope everything works out well for him and I'll never forget the significant contribution he has made throughout his time at the club 0

RobsonWark added 20:29 - Jul 7

Very sad to see Vaclav go. He was amazing for us last season. He was a great shot stopper with a weak defence in front of him. Morsy was my player of the season with Vaclav a close second. 0

ronnyd added 20:46 - Jul 7

Amargh While i agree with you, i think perhaps that he realises that he may not get many games with us in the prem. 0

Bert added 20:48 - Jul 7

He made the keeper’s jersey his own on merit. Good luck and best wishes to him as he ends his time with us on a high. 0