Hladky: An Amazing Three Years
Sunday, 7th Jul 2024 20:08
Departing Town keeper Vaclav Hladky says he loved every moment of his journey with Town.
The 33-year-old Czech left the club on Monday having been unable to agree a new contract with the Blues.
Hladky was a key man in Town’s promotion from the Championship, playing all bar the final couple of minutes of the league campaign having been second choice for much of his time at Portman Road following his move from Salford in the summer of 2021.
“It’s been an amazing three years, and as my time here comes to end, I wanted to say a huge thank you,” he wrote on Instagram.
“From day one, you’ve made me feel at home, and I’ve loved every moment of this journey with you all.
“Getting promoted to the Premier League last season was a massive highlight, and I’m so grateful for the support from my teammates, the staff, and, of course, the fans. You guys are incredible, and playing for you has been an honour.
“I’ll always look back on my time at Ipswich with great memories and a big smile. Though it’s time for a new adventure, I’ll be cheering you on and following you in the Premier League closely.
Thanks for everything, and here’s to Ipswich’s bright future! Ipswich Town will stay always in my heart 💙”
No destination club has yet emerged, however, former St Mirren keeper Hladky had previously been linked with a return to Scotland with Aberdeen having been keen at one point in his Town career and Celtic linked in January.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]