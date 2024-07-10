Sir Bobby Robson Stand Gets Clean

Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 11:41 Town’s Sir Bobby Robson Stand has been given a spruce up ahead of the Blues’ return to the Premier League. Commercial and industrial cleaning company Diamond View have spent the last two days cleaning all the exterior windows and signage, while the stand itself was pressure-washed. Freshening up the Sir Bobby Robson Stand is just a small part of the extensive work which has been ongoing all summer with bigger projects including a new press box at the front of the West Stand, a new Sky studio on top of the security office above the tunnel, extending the away section into the middle of the Cobbold Stand and dramatically increasing the number of camera positions around the stadium. In addition, the final few executive boxes are being added to the end of the West Stand, while areas of the ground are being given a coat of paint. We're getting Portman Road ready for Premier League football! The Sir Bobby Robson Stand now has all exterior windows and signage cleaned, and the stand itself has been pressure washed, removing all dirt and grime. Our specialist operators completed the work in two days. #ITFC pic.twitter.com/Da97ZPvupR — Diamond View (@DVCS_Vertas) July 10, 2024



Unstable Blue



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments