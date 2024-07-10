Town Closing in On Delap Signing

Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 15:50 Manchester City striker Liam Delap has passed a medical and agreed terms with the Blues, TWTD understands. On Monday, we reported that Delap was at Town last Thursday to look around Portman Road while also making similar trips to other clubs, Southampton among them. Subsequently, Delap opted for a move to Town and the Blues and Premier League champions agreed a fee of £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons. It’s understood that the deal includes a sell-on of around 20 per cent and a buyback clause, while Delap’s former academy club Derby County will receive a sell-on percentage from the move. We understand the England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international has now undergone his medical and has agreed personal terms on the switch, which looks set to be confirmed in the next 24 hours. Delap, son of former Stoke long throw expert Rory, was poached from the Rams’ youth set-up by City in 2019. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Stoke, Preston and last season Hull City where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances. For his parent club, the 6ft 1in tall frontman, who is contracted to City until the summer of 2026, has made two sub appearances in the Premier League as well as four cup appearances, scoring three goals. In October, Blues boss Kieran McKenna revealed he had changed his regular backline for Hull’s visit to Portman Road to deal with Delap’s threat, bringing in George Edmundson for Cameron Burgess. “Cameron’s fine, I just wanted to put George in tonight,” he said. “We thought he’s been training really well, has played really well in the cup competitions and I thought his qualities tonight against Liam Delap would be really important. “There are not many more powerful runners than George against one of the more powerful runners in the league.” Delap is one of three members of last season’s Tigers squad being targeted by the Blues this summer with Town’s double bid for winger Jaden Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves ongoing. Town have been in the market for another central striker ahead of their return to the Premier League to compete with George Hirst. The Blues made a second offer ultimately worth €25 million (£21.1 million) to Panathinaikos for striker Fotis Ioannidis a fortnight ago but like the first that was rebuffed. There has been no progress on that front since then and the Blues evidently moved on to another option. Ioannidis is expected to join Serie A Bologna.

DallianAttkinson added 15:58 - Jul 10

This deal seems like it’s gonna happen not sure about Philogene unless he has his heart set on joining us, I assume the Greaves deal will have to be renegotiated if he doesn’t sign though?! -1

acj added 16:05 - Jul 10

Is the buy-back clause something similar to the clause Villa had in their Philogene sale to Hull, so they could essentially match any offer we accepted, or is it a set amount they could but him back for? 0

Linkboy13 added 16:19 - Jul 10

Delap has the pace and power that's required to play in the Premier league. This buy back clause that Villa have written into Philogenes contract is preventing the deal being finalised. This expires today so i expect Philogene to sign in the morning i hope. 1

