Town 'Remain Favourites' to Sign Philogene

Thursday, 11th Jul 2024 09:17

Town reportedly remain favourites to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, despite yesterday’s late move by his former club Aston Villa.

The Blues have agreed a double deal with the Tigers for Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves understood to be worth between £35 and £40 million up front plus add-ons.

The Greaves deal is all but done but there continues to remain a question regarding the acquisition of Philogene, whose valuation is understood to be £18 million of the overall deal.

Yesterday, Villa, who sold the 22-year-old to Hull for £5 million a year ago, activated the matching rights clause in that deal.

But, according to Hull Live, the Blues remain the favourites to sign the England U21 international with the move having looked on track to go through with personal terms agreed prior to Villa joining the hunt.

In a surprise move, Philogene has now joined up with the Hull squad for their pre-season camp in Türkiye, he and Greaves having initially stayed behind.

Villa’s matching rights allowed them to equal any offer the Tigers received within 72 hours. Should Town - or any other club with Everton understood to remain keen - make an increased offer, the Midlanders will then have to decide whether to remain in the race.

It’s understood that the deal which saw Philogene move to East Yorkshire last summer included a 30 per cent sell-on, while personal terms for his potential return were pre-agreed.

Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.

The Greaves side of the deal is all but done but awaiting the completion of the Philogene move.

Town, who have already added Omari Hutchinson and Ben Johnson to their squad this summer, look set to complete the addition of Manchester City’s Liam Delap today.

As revealed yesterday, Delap has undergone his medical and agreed personal terms at Portman Road.





Photo: Sipa USA

Doc_Albran added 09:24 - Jul 11

Time to tell him to either piss or get off the pot!



victorysquad added 09:24 - Jul 11

A player his age and stage of development needs to be playing Premier League 1st team football on a regular basis. We are the only team that can offer that to him, and we have one of the best coaches out there. If there is any doubt in the players mind, he just needs to look at Omari. If his agent is wondering what to do, he should be thinking about the players overall career. 4

Knightsy added 09:24 - Jul 11

Blimey this is dragging on, but hope he signs 3

Europablue added 09:26 - Jul 11

It sounds like this deal will take a while if the players have joined the pre-season in Turkey. 1

TractorBlue00 added 09:28 - Jul 11

Feels like villa are trying to get us to spend a bit more so they get more money with their 30 percent sell on fee 3

jayceee added 09:31 - Jul 11

In other news: Man Struck By Lightning Faces Battery Charge 1

JewellintheTown added 09:35 - Jul 11

Must be very awkward for the pair, taking hospitality and training with a team they're openly looking to leave, but in limbo as to how it will pan out and whether it will happen to one or both.

I'm guessing all clubs would prefer them to be training somewhere than not at all though. Thanks for the spanners in the works, Villa! 1

tetchris added 09:36 - Jul 11

He could pick up an injury and be out for the rest of the season. That is Hull’s risk making them join up at a training camp! -1

Karlosfandangal added 09:38 - Jul 11

Aww now it makes sense, Villa will get about £5 million so if we can get Ipswich and Everton to bid more we might get £6 or £7 million, we don’t really want you or we would have loaned you out last season, if you do come back it will be the same as when you were here.



Got a feeling this lad can see though the smoke. Soon be a Town player 3

Bluemike31 added 09:43 - Jul 11

Think I'd tell him to do one now tbh, dragging on and bloody on, he either wants to come or he doesn't. -4

Suffolkboy added 09:43 - Jul 11

No doubt when this saga is over the truth will gradually emerge ! Does very much sound as if someone’s playing the ‘money’ stakes — perhaps more than one agency .

We must hope common sense prevails and the frustrations are rapidly cleared ,with the future of the players then quickly settled.

COYB 3

Jeff added 09:57 - Jul 11

I think the most bizare part of this long-running is Philogene joining the Hull City pre-season camp in Türkiye......Why go on a pre-season tour with Hull City? Clearly he will be somewhere else next season....unless it is to say "farewell" to his formaer team mates...... 0

Rimsy added 10:00 - Jul 11

Think some people are being a bit harsh on Philogene. Looks like the earliest he could sign was today, waiting to see if Villa matched any bids. Now looks like Villa are trying to inflate the price so they get their maximum cut. Confident he will end up here once all these shenanigans cease. 8

Linkboy13 added 10:02 - Jul 11

I think the player has already made it clear he wants to come to Ipswich and it's only the politics that's holding things up. McKenna must think very highly of him otherwise he would have pulled out of the deal and looked elsewhere. 2

neil1968 added 10:18 - Jul 11

Does seem strange him going out to Turkey. Maybe nothing but one of the directors Berke Bakay is turkish and has a big place over there . Wishful thinking but maybe finalising the deal over there 1

Clemcc added 10:25 - Jul 11

He just could be flying out to say goodbye to his former teammates. Back on next flight home maybe 0

Bluepool added 10:29 - Jul 11

@neil1968, I like your thinking

Terrystowel added 10:30 - Jul 11

It's not down to the lad. The details of 'mat hing rights' are a bit hazy but it looks to me that AV have until Saturday to make a better offer. Preseason training will help him be ready for wherever he ends up and there are strong rumours that he prefers us. 0

bluearmy78 added 10:31 - Jul 11

He’s just gone back out to Turkey to bring back the lads their duty free back! 0

Tractorog added 10:44 - Jul 11

Not his fault. Town are probably waiting to see who they need to pay because if Villa buy him back as an accademy player doesnt it mean if they are the ones to sell him to us there are benefits to them under FFP rules. Something about being able to declare the sale money to offset costs in the year of sale. I admit I maybe talking out of my Norwhole. 0