Former Blues Striker Moore Completes Blades Switch
Monday, 15th Jul 2024 17:00
Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore has completed his move to Sheffield United from AFC Bournemouth.
The 31-year-old Wales international spent the second half of last season back on loan with Town, who he was previously with for a year from January 2017, and scored seven times as the Blues secured promotion to the Premier League.
Moore has signed a three-year deal with the Blades having come close to joining another Championship club, Hull City, before a late volte-face at the end of last week.
“I have been an admirer of Kieffer’s abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off,” United manager Chris Wilder told his club’s official website.
“There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.
“He’s well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester, who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales.
“Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.
“You don’t have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League. He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here.”
Moore, who was previously in South Yorkshire with Barnsley and during a career-changing loan spell from Town at Rotherham, is aiming to make the same impact he did at Portman Road.
“Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine. When you get a chance to join a great club like this, you always want to take that opportunity,” he said.
“I'm very familiar with the area and it is always nice to come back to places where you've experienced success, it will help me settle in as well. I have fond memories of both Rotherham and Barnsley, so for me to come back to the area is something I'm looking forward to.
“I'll buy into everything the gaffer says, we've had some good conversations already and although these decisions take some thinking about, once I spoke to the manager I made my decision.
“I've always wanted to be somewhere where I'm playing regularly, so not doing that at Bournemouth was hard, last season I wanted to go and make an impact by playing some football and thankfully I had a fantastic time with Ipswich.
“I want to bring that experience and knowhow to the group and add to what is already here.”
Photo: Matchday Images
