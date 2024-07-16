Town Among Clubs Linked With Belgian International

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 21:08 Town and Nottingham Forest are reported to have joined Leicester City in showing interest in AC Milan’s Belgian international winger Alexis Saelemaekers. The Foxes are believed to have made a bid close to the Rossoneri’s valuation for the 25-year-old, previously reported to be €12-15 million (£10-£12.6 million). But according to Calciomercato.com, the Blues and Forest have also made enquiries regarding primarily right-sided Saelemaekers, who is surplus to requirements at the San Siro. West Ham United were previously linked. Saelemaekers started his career with Anderlecht in his home country before moving to Milan in 2020 initially on loan before signing a permanent deal. The 12-times-capped Belgium international spent last season with Bologna for whom he score four goals in 30 Serie A appearances. For Milan, where he is contracted for another two seasons, he has made 111 league appearances, scoring six times.

Photo: Nurphoto



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Asa added 21:11 - Jul 16

We’ve got to be favourites here.



We literally named a shopping centre after him. 9

Vic added 21:14 - Jul 16

Those stats aren’t screaming ‘sign me’. 1

runaround added 21:29 - Jul 16

If we signed him I would be forever call him Alexei Sayle 0

d77sgw added 21:33 - Jul 16

Asa - LOL!

0

SuffPunch added 21:39 - Jul 16

I wonder if he keeps tropical fish, Runaround? 0

matt92 added 21:45 - Jul 16

2

runningout added 21:48 - Jul 16

he’s surplus at ac Milan and ac Milan are not those of old. But what do I know 0

cressi added 22:06 - Jul 16

Goal scoring record like a centre half as post said earlier don't scream buy me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments