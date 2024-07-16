Town Among Clubs Linked With Belgian International
Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 21:08
Town and Nottingham Forest are reported to have joined Leicester City in showing interest in AC Milan’s Belgian international winger Alexis Saelemaekers.
The Foxes are believed to have made a bid close to the Rossoneri’s valuation for the 25-year-old, previously reported to be €12-15 million (£10-£12.6 million).
But according to Calciomercato.com, the Blues and Forest have also made enquiries regarding primarily right-sided Saelemaekers, who is surplus to requirements at the San Siro. West Ham United were previously linked.
Saelemaekers started his career with Anderlecht in his home country before moving to Milan in 2020 initially on loan before signing a permanent deal.
The 12-times-capped Belgium international spent last season with Bologna for whom he score four goals in 30 Serie A appearances.
For Milan, where he is contracted for another two seasons, he has made 111 league appearances, scoring six times.
Photo: Nurphoto
