Town Confirm Signing of Keeper Muric
Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 12:38
Town have confirmed the signing of Kosovo international keeper Arijanet Muric from Burnley on a four-year deal.
The Blues have been on the lookout for a new number one following the departure of Vaclav Hladky, who left the club earlier this month having been unable to agree terms on a new deal at Portman Road.
News that the Blues were working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old first emerged at the weekend with Town understood to be paying an initial fee of £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons. Muric’s former club Manchester City will receive a percentage from a sell-on.
“I’m excited to have joined the club and am looking forward to getting started,” Muric, usually known by the diminutive Aro, told TownTV.
“I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me.
“I have had good conversations with the manager [Kieran McKenna] and Rene [Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping] and believe this is the right place for me to be as the Club moves into the Premier League. I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Swiss-born Muric, who will join up with the squad at their Austria training camp havign become the club’s fifth recruit of the summer, joined City’s youth set-up from Zurich-based Grasshoppers in 2015 and while at the Etihad spent spells on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor in Türkiye.
Having made five Carabao Cup appearances for City, the 6ft 6in tall glovesman joined Burnley on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022 was a member of the Clarets side which won the Championship in 2022/23, a season in which he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.
Last season, Muric made 10 Premier League starts for the Lancashire side - all in the final couple of months of the season after he regained his place from summer recruit James Trafford - in addition to four games in cup competitions. Overall, he made 52 appearances for the Clarets, keeping 21 clean sheets.
A latter-day Paul Cooper or Roy Bailey, Muric has saved eight of 26 penalties over his career, including one from England skipper Harry Kane while in action for Kosovo in a Euros qualifier.
Muric is Town's second Kosovo international following Bersant Celina. The keeper has won 38 full caps, having previously made one U21 appearance for Montenegro.
Portman Road’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer following Hladky’s departure. The Czech has turned down Banik Ostrava in his home country and is understood to have been offered the chance to swap places with Muric at Burnley. Another Czech club Jablonec have also been in talks, while Slavia Prague have been linked, but it’s reported that the 33-year-old would prefer to stay in England.
Christian Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]