Keeper Williamson With Hemel Hempstead
Saturday, 20th Jul 2024 21:46
Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was in action for National League South Hemel Hempstead Town as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnet this afternoon.
The Scotland U19 international, 18, played the first half in what’s understood to be a trial with a view to a loan spell with the Tudors.
Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell is on trial with Sheffield United and scored as the Blades beat Chesterfield 3-0 in a friendly at the SMH Group Stadium this afternoon.
Dozzell, released by QPR at the end of the season following his loan spell at Birmingham in the second half of 2023/24, came off the bench in the 60th minute and found the net on 79, rifling home through a crowd of players after the Spireites had been unable to clear a corner.
Photo: Matchday Images
