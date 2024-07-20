Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Keeper Williamson With Hemel Hempstead
Saturday, 20th Jul 2024 21:46

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was in action for National League South Hemel Hempstead Town as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnet this afternoon.

The Scotland U19 international, 18, played the first half in what’s understood to be a trial with a view to a loan spell with the Tudors.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell is on trial with Sheffield United and scored as the Blades beat Chesterfield 3-0 in a friendly at the SMH Group Stadium this afternoon.

Dozzell, released by QPR at the end of the season following his loan spell at Birmingham in the second half of 2023/24, came off the bench in the 60th minute and found the net on 79, rifling home through a crowd of players after the Spireites had been unable to clear a corner.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024