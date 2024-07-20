Keeper Williamson With Hemel Hempstead

Saturday, 20th Jul 2024 21:46

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was in action for National League South Hemel Hempstead Town as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnet this afternoon.

The Scotland U19 international, 18, played the first half in what’s understood to be a trial with a view to a loan spell with the Tudors.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell is on trial with Sheffield United and scored as the Blades beat Chesterfield 3-0 in a friendly at the SMH Group Stadium this afternoon.

Dozzell, released by QPR at the end of the season following his loan spell at Birmingham in the second half of 2023/24, came off the bench in the 60th minute and found the net on 79, rifling home through a crowd of players after the Spireites had been unable to clear a corner.





Photo: Matchday Images