Town to Continue Season Ticket Resale Platform
Tuesday, 23rd Jul 2024 13:50
Town have confirmed that they will be running the season ticket resale platform which was trialed in the latter stages of last season during the campaign ahead.
The Blues initially announced that the proposal was under discussion in September last year as part of its new policy aimed at addressing the reselling of tickets, which had become a major issue in the opening weeks of 2023/24.
The club trialed the scheme for four matches at the end of last season, allowing season ticket holders unable to get to a match the opportunity to sell their seats on to other fans.
The resale platform will go live for the Liverpool match on the opening day - Saturday 17th August - from 10am on Monday 29th July with tickets up for resale subsequently released at the club’s discretion.
The available seats will initially be available to those supporters who were previously eligible to purchase up to and including the stage at which the fixture sold out, with any further sales dates released in due course subject to availability.
Season ticket holders whose seat is sold will receive a refund of the value of their season ticket for a single match, 1/19th of the overall cost of their seat minus a £1 administration fee with payment made to a nominated bank account within 10 working days of the fixture.
Season ticket holders can delist their seat from the platform should they subsequently decide they wish to attend the game after all, however, once a ticket is sold, the resale cannot be cancelled.
Season tickets can be put on sale via the club's ticketing website here. There is an FAQ available here.
