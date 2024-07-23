Blues 'Preparing Move' For Sunderland's Clarke

Tuesday, 23rd Jul 2024 19:38 Town are reported to be ready to make a bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. According to iNews, the Blues are preparing a move for the 23-year-old, who the Black Cats are said to value at around £18 million, although other sources claim £25 million. We understand there is something in the reported interest with Town looking to add to their left-sided forward ranks this summer, a deal to sign Hull City’s Jaden Philogene having recently fallen through, the former England U21 international instead opting to rejoin his previous club Aston Villa. York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals. His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners. Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal. Tottenham are reported to have a 40 per cent sell-on from that deal, although we understand the percentage is actually 25 per cent. Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton have previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season. Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 88 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 26 times.

Photo: Matchday Images



victorysquad added 19:44 - Jul 23

Bit of a gamble but if anyone can coach this lad and get him to Prem level, McKenna can 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:51 - Jul 23

A real stand out performer last season, I’d be very happy with this! 0

