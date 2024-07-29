Liverpool Game a Sell-Out
Monday, 29th Jul 2024 18:09
Town’s opening-day game against Liverpool on Saturday 17th August is a sell-out, the club has confirmed.
Matchday seats went on sale this morning with demand very high with a queueing system put in place with some reporting they were number 6,000 in line.
With more than 20,000 season ticket holders, 3,000 seats given to the visitors and the summer work at Portman Road reducing the capacity, only around 5,000 matchday tickets will be available for most matches this season.
Any tickets returned to the club will be made available through the resale platform which was trialed at the end of last season.
Coincidentally, the Blues most recent Premier League opponents were also Liverpool, on the final day of the 2001/02 season at Anfield.
