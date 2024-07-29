Liverpool Game a Sell-Out

Monday, 29th Jul 2024 18:09

Town’s opening-day game against Liverpool on Saturday 17th August is a sell-out, the club has confirmed.

Matchday seats went on sale this morning with demand very high with a queueing system put in place with some reporting they were number 6,000 in line.

With more than 20,000 season ticket holders, 3,000 seats given to the visitors and the summer work at Portman Road reducing the capacity, only around 5,000 matchday tickets will be available for most matches this season.

Any tickets returned to the club will be made available through the resale platform which was trialed at the end of last season.

Coincidentally, the Blues most recent Premier League opponents were also Liverpool, on the final day of the 2001/02 season at Anfield.









Gforce added 18:27 - Jul 29

Now there's a surprise!! 1

Broadbent23 added 18:31 - Jul 29

Basically we need a bigger ground, but this will not happen until 2029 realistically as building a better team will come first. Then the PL and UEFA need to change petty regulations to allow live matches to be broadcasted through various platforms when a sellout is confirmed. This would give our club additional funds. 5

BlueWax added 18:33 - Jul 29

I'm fortunate enough to be a regular ST holder but I do think people who have been to more than 1 home match last season should be rewarded better. Pls correct me if I'm wrong on this 3

Wooly74 added 18:43 - Jul 29

I laugh at the comment of ‘we need a bigger ground’



Less than three seasons ago, I sat as the only one in an entire row, with thousands of other seats empty around me. I didn’t give up on my club, but so many did, now I’m reading social media comments from supposed fans saying that season tickets should be scrapped because it’s unfair to other fans!!!



Comical Geoff 4

superblues9 added 19:00 - Jul 29

Always going to happen will happen at near on every game this season need the cobbold rebuilt but when that will happen I don't know and can't be at cost of team 0

prebbs007 added 19:08 - Jul 29

Was always going to be a sell out. However think ITFC gave to rethink the selling of matchday tickets. The surely should be some priority for dans who have remained loyal over last few years over people who bought a membership yesterday ??? The ballot is pit luck and then the waiting room placed you in a “random” spot in the queue no matter how long you’ve held your membership. This can’t be fair. We have 2000 less matchday tickets this season (due to more away fans and reduced capacity for media) so come on town, look after the loyal fans a bit more than the glory hunters. 2

shortmarine1969 added 19:14 - Jul 29

@Wool74 , while I agree with the aim of your post overall , less than 3 seasons is 2 seasons..and we have not had thousands of empty seats around any area of the ground in the last 2 seasons.

I also do not agree with those blathering on about season ticket holders ,most of these ticket holders sat through the MM years (and years before for many) watching for the last few years of his tenure watching dire turgid football , then Hurst as well , and for those complaining when they only want to cherry pick the odd 5 games or so..do one..is my honest answer !! you are reaping what you have sown,,in this case naff all!. 0

billlm added 19:25 - Jul 29

Wooly74 me to, spot on fella, 0