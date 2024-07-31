Blues in Townsend Talks

Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 12:31 TWTD understands Town are in talks with West Brom regarding the signing of left-back Conor Townsend. The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season. Rumours that Town were eyeing 31-year-old Townsend forst surfaced this morning in the Midlands and we understand it is a move Town are currently actively working on. Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby. Since then, the Hessle-born defender, who is contracted for another year, has made 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals. Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe. Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town, who finally look set to sign him, six years after their initial interest.

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Len_Brennan added 12:34 - Jul 31

I'm happy to see this; he would be a very good signing in a really important position for us. Hope it goes through. 0

Woolfenthen added 12:35 - Jul 31

If Leif stays fit all season, he'll not see much game tine -1

superblues9 added 12:36 - Jul 31

Will he want to come and be 2nd choice ? 0

victorysquad added 12:52 - Jul 31

2 players for each position required and he has prem experience so tick and tick 1

bringmeaKuqi added 12:57 - Jul 31

You would think a 31-year-old at a club that would do well to be competitive in the playoffs again would jump at the chance to join a Premier League club, even if he will start as second choice. (Though Hladky thought differently.)



He would be a very welcome addition in my book. But I also think we need to have one eye on the next couple of years, as Leif might not be with us forever. I can see him getting an England call up before the season is over. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments