Blues in Townsend Talks
Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 12:31
TWTD understands Town are in talks with West Brom regarding the signing of left-back Conor Townsend.
The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season.
Rumours that Town were eyeing 31-year-old Townsend forst surfaced this morning in the Midlands and we understand it is a move Town are currently actively working on.
Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby.
Since then, the Hessle-born defender, who is contracted for another year, has made 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals.
Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe.
Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town, who finally look set to sign him, six years after their initial interest.
Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]