Townsend 'Fee Agreed'

Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 13:45

Town are reported to have agreed a £750,000 fee with West Brom for left-back Conor Townsend and the player is expected at the club to undergo a medical later today.

TWTD revealed earlier that the Blues were in talks regarding the signing of the 31-year-old. According to the Daily Telegraph a fee has been agreed between the clubs and Townsend is set to travel to Suffolk to undergo his medical and complete the switch.

The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season.

Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby.

Since then, the Hessle-born defender, who is contracted for another year, has made 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals.

Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe.

Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town, who finally look set to sign him, six years after their initial interest.

If the deal is concluded, Townsend will become Town’s sixth signing of the summer and is likely to join up with the squad at their German training camp.









Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA

ImAbeliever added 13:53 - Jul 31

Good 0

Bluemike31 added 13:55 - Jul 31

People might not agree but Leif Davis is absolute quality going forward, for me this guy is more solid defensively, good signing. 4

Bazza8564 added 13:57 - Jul 31

Like this one, and nice to see a fee with k in it again rather than m

Feels like good value and will plug a potential coverage gap 6

ImAbeliever added 13:57 - Jul 31

Experienced cover/competition at LB, good signing. 1

Marcus added 13:59 - Jul 31

It's quite possible with a tweak in formation he'll play regularly and Leif will be pushed further forward. Reminds me a bit of the Gavin Johnson - Neil Thompson combination when one covered the other to pace attacks on the left. 0

MickMillsTash added 13:59 - Jul 31

He played in both the games against us last year, I can't remember him, Think Burns got into some good positions in the first half in the away game (but was quite drunk)

The West Brom defence were pretty good

Some Premier League Experience

750K

Decent signing but maybe not as exciting as we were hoping for -2

hoppy added 14:04 - Jul 31

MickMillsTash - isn't that a bit libellous? Wes Burns, being the professional he is, I'm sure wouldn't have been playing against West Brom if he was quite drunk?! 1

commuterblue added 14:09 - Jul 31

Extremely solid cover.



Not sure how we can be underwhelmed really, but each to their own. I'd rather spend proper money on CM. 0

herfie added 14:11 - Jul 31

Not the ‘Hollywood’ signing most of us have been waiting patiently for! Nonetheless, a solid, experienced, player who will contribute to strengthening KM’s squad - at a very respectable price. I suppose it’s inevitable that it is easier to bring in this type of player, whereas acquiring the likes of SS is more tricky. Wish him well. 0

Andy32Cracknell added 14:12 - Jul 31

Brilliant signing for that kind of money.l, absolute bargain 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:14 - Jul 31

Pity all transfers can't be done this quickly and smoothly. If he's good enough, he may get the left back spot, with Leif pushed forward (?) - as Marcus suggests above. Otherwise, a good back-up option. 0

Lion added 14:16 - Jul 31

I think he captained Brom a few times last season as well, looks to be a good signing 1