Town Complete Townsend Signing

Thursday, 1st Aug 2024 09:33 Town have completed the signing of left-back Conor Townsend from West Bromwich Albion. Townsend has agreed a two-year deal with the Blues understood to have paid £500,000 for his services. TWTD revealed yesterday lunchtime that Town were in talks regarding the signing of the 31-year-old. “I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club site. “To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance. “The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him. “I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.” The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season. Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe for £1.5 million in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby. The Hessle-born defender went on to make 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League having been part of the side which won promotion in 2019/20 - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals. Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe. Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town. Townsend is Town’s sixth signing of the summer and will join up with the squad at their German training camp ahead of the friendlies against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim on Friday and Saturday.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Mariner1974 added 09:39 - Aug 1

Solid! 2

Chris_ITFC added 09:43 - Aug 1

Sure, not exciting - but a sensible, excellent value, experienced solution to a long-running gap in the squad.



Davis is arguably the most crucial piece of McKenna’s tactical puzzle, and the days of being without a like-for-like alternative are now solved. 5

Chris_ITFC added 09:47 - Aug 1

… such good value, the Club even saved money by not doing an announcement video. ;) 2

ImAbeliever added 09:49 - Aug 1

Good 1

herfie added 09:50 - Aug 1

Welcome Conor - you’re joining an amazing football ‘family’, where every member is valued. Best wishes for your time here. Pretty sure you won’t regret your decision to join us! 3

planetblue_2011 added 09:52 - Aug 1

Welcome Conor! much needed left sided player to have. Good luck with the super blues!! 1

terryf added 09:53 - Aug 1

This type of player is invaluable to the Squad.

Greg Lee was a prime example and if this guy performs half as well then it's an excellent piece of business. 4

JewellintheTown added 09:53 - Aug 1

Good deal/ price. 500k is relative down-the-back-of-the-sofa change in comparison to our recent purchases for decent back-up.

Those looking for high profile, young, hungry, somehow cheap, big name signings wont be impressed but a sensible, level headed move for all involved.

Welcome aboard. 4

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 09:56 - Aug 1

Just what he need, veteran with EPL experience and willing to be a team player. And smart enough to avoid the Hurst era. 4

blues1 added 10:05 - Aug 1

Tractor Boy in HK. Veteran? 31 isn't old for a footballer nowadays. Players are so much fitter than they were years ago, when after 30 was considered the twilight of a players career. Got a few years before he could be considered a veteran. 1

chepstowblue added 10:08 - Aug 1

I had to chuckle when he said "they were both very tough games". We didn't get a kick at the Hawthorns!! Other than at Elland Rd that was our most comprehensive defeat of the season. Anyway, nice of him to say it, and welcoming him on board. A very decent performer whenever I've seen him. As with all the members of our squad, he's gonna have to play out of his skin for us to survive this season, but we're assembling some useful additions to an already capable squad. Let's hope it all gels. 0

