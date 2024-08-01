Town Complete Townsend Signing
Thursday, 1st Aug 2024 09:33
Town have completed the signing of left-back Conor Townsend from West Bromwich Albion.
Townsend has agreed a two-year deal with the Blues understood to have paid £500,000 for his services.
TWTD revealed yesterday lunchtime that Town were in talks regarding the signing of the 31-year-old.
“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club site. “To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance.
“The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him.
“I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”
The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season.
Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe for £1.5 million in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby.
The Hessle-born defender went on to make 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League having been part of the side which won promotion in 2019/20 - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals.
Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe.
Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town.
Townsend is Town’s sixth signing of the summer and will join up with the squad at their German training camp ahead of the friendlies against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim on Friday and Saturday.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
