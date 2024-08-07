Eustace: Szmodics Situation Needs to Be Sorted Soon
Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 14:57
Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace says he wants Blues target Sammie Szmodics’s situation sorted one way or the other soon.
TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Championship side regarding Szmodics nearly a month ago with the Blues having put in an initial offer of £6 million.
That was rebuffed and a number of subsequent bids were made before Town made an offer of £8 million plus a further £2 million almost a fortnight ago, a figure which Rovers had indicated would be accepted, despite claims they had wanted an unlikely £20 million for the Colchester-born attacker.
But Rovers turned down that bid, triggering Szmodics, who is understood to be very keen on the move, and his agent to hold showdown talks with the Rovers management last Tuesday.
There appears to have been no movement since then, while one report claimed the parties were £500,000 away from an agreement.
“It's very important that we get this sorted with Sammie, one way or the other,” Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph when quizzed on the position.
“We want him to stay at the football club, he's a terrific player. He's one of the best players in the Championship and if we can keep him, it'll be fantastic.
“It's important that we sort his future out as quickly as we can because it's not fair on the lad and it's not fair on the club.
“I’m surprised that nothing has been done. It is a bit frustrating but we have to get it sorted one way or the other.
“It has been disruptive but it's out of my hands, I can't do much about it. We get on with it, we have a great squad of players that can come in and fill different positions if they're needed. There are no issues.
“Yes [I’d like to draw a line in the sand] but again that's out of my hands. That is up to the club, they're talking and they're in charge of the money side. My job is to coach the team.”
Szmodics hasn’t featured in Rovers’ last three friendlies and has trained only sporadically while discussions regarding his future have been ongoing.
“Sammie is short of match fitness, he hasn't been in any of the pre-season games really,” Eustace added.
“He hasn't been training with the group as much as he'd want to either because of all the different things going on. He is short of match fitness.
“We'll have to wait and see. What I will say is that he's a fantastic professional and when called upon, he'll be 100 per cent committed and ready to go.
“Sam is a top, top player at this level. Would we like him in the starting XI? Of course, we would. Eventually, that might happen.
“At the moment, he hasn't trained or played for the last three or four weeks. We have to protect the lad as well.
“[Could he be involved against Derby in the Championship season opener on Friday?] Possibly, we'll have to wait and see.”
Questioned on the Blues’ interest in Szmodics on Saturday, Town boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped.
Szmodics came through the youth ranks with Colchester United before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps.
Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop, 28, has left Lincoln City having failed to agree a new contract with the League One side.
Photo: Nurphoto
