Eustace: Szmodics Situation Needs to Be Sorted Soon

Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 14:57

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace says he wants Blues target Sammie Szmodics’s situation sorted one way or the other soon.

TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Championship side regarding Szmodics nearly a month ago with the Blues having put in an initial offer of £6 million.

That was rebuffed and a number of subsequent bids were made before Town made an offer of £8 million plus a further £2 million almost a fortnight ago, a figure which Rovers had indicated would be accepted, despite claims they had wanted an unlikely £20 million for the Colchester-born attacker.

But Rovers turned down that bid, triggering Szmodics, who is understood to be very keen on the move, and his agent to hold showdown talks with the Rovers management last Tuesday.

There appears to have been no movement since then, while one report claimed the parties were £500,000 away from an agreement.

“It's very important that we get this sorted with Sammie, one way or the other,” Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph when quizzed on the position.

“We want him to stay at the football club, he's a terrific player. He's one of the best players in the Championship and if we can keep him, it'll be fantastic.

“It's important that we sort his future out as quickly as we can because it's not fair on the lad and it's not fair on the club.

“I’m surprised that nothing has been done. It is a bit frustrating but we have to get it sorted one way or the other.

“It has been disruptive but it's out of my hands, I can't do much about it. We get on with it, we have a great squad of players that can come in and fill different positions if they're needed. There are no issues.

“Yes [I’d like to draw a line in the sand] but again that's out of my hands. That is up to the club, they're talking and they're in charge of the money side. My job is to coach the team.”

Szmodics hasn’t featured in Rovers’ last three friendlies and has trained only sporadically while discussions regarding his future have been ongoing.

“Sammie is short of match fitness, he hasn't been in any of the pre-season games really,” Eustace added.

“He hasn't been training with the group as much as he'd want to either because of all the different things going on. He is short of match fitness.

“We'll have to wait and see. What I will say is that he's a fantastic professional and when called upon, he'll be 100 per cent committed and ready to go.

“Sam is a top, top player at this level. Would we like him in the starting XI? Of course, we would. Eventually, that might happen.

“At the moment, he hasn't trained or played for the last three or four weeks. We have to protect the lad as well.

“[Could he be involved against Derby in the Championship season opener on Friday?] Possibly, we'll have to wait and see.”

Questioned on the Blues’ interest in Szmodics on Saturday, Town boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped.

Szmodics came through the youth ranks with Colchester United before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.

A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.

Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps.

Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop, 28, has left Lincoln City having failed to agree a new contract with the League One side.





Photo: Nurphoto

Barty added 15:12 - Aug 7

Frustrating to say the least 1

Counagoal added 15:13 - Aug 7

This is dragging on way too long now. If McKenna wants him pay the extra 500k if not move on to other targets. Can’t see anyone else stumping up 10m for him though and would be silly of Blackburn not to sell him if he’s going to be unhappy. 2

Bellevue_Blue added 15:15 - Aug 7

This is just madness for both sides. You can't help but feel they know they got taken to the cleaners with the Wharton deal and now they're trying to save face with this deal.



Clear neither side will budge so let's move on and sign him in January for half the price when he inevitably drops off the unbelievable goal-scoring pace he showed last year. 0

runningout added 15:17 - Aug 7

Mr Eustace saying it’s out of his hands, when it might solve something if he had better communication with said parties 0

BobbyBell added 15:20 - Aug 7

If he stays and has a poor season then Blackburn will kick themselves as his value drops. Do they want a player who's has been denied a move because they over valued him? I'm not saying he will resent Blackburn but he will always be thinking what if. 2

churchmans added 15:24 - Aug 7

Taking the pizz! 8mill+2mill in add ons!!! Wow way to much imo 1

Suffolkboy added 15:26 - Aug 7

It appears there’s a logjam on both thinking and communication at BR ,and quite possibly somebody trying to save face . Whatever it gives the impression of inefficiency and ineptitude - and in no way characterises the manner in which ITFC seek and have conducted negotiations .

This is indeed at least frustrating and quite odd !

Let us hope clarity will come about !!

COYB 0

wischip added 15:31 - Aug 7

He's not now match-fit because they haven't played him. They should take off 500k for that & not ask for 500k more. Walk away else they'll do it again. 1

ArnieM added 15:32 - Aug 7

..."Need to sort this situation out assp"



No sh it sherlock! 0

algarvefan added 15:36 - Aug 7

Can't see it happening now after all this fuss, move on Town plenty more fish in the sea and younger! 0

barrystedmunds added 15:41 - Aug 7

Me and you both! 0

wischip added 15:43 - Aug 7

I quite expect a bottom half Premier League club to come in with the extra 500k now to gazump us after we did all the groundwork for them. Shenanigans from Blackburn, just don't deal with them. 1

itfc2024 added 15:54 - Aug 7

Another day another boring szmodics story move on hes not worth the money blackburn are askin we need a proven premier league striker



What we still need is a centre midfielder

A left sided winger like clarke

A striker

Possibly a new right sided centre back

And a goalie if walton leaves



Stop playin games with szmodicz and get others in cos with the squad we currently have we will be relegated 0

ThaiBlue added 16:01 - Aug 7

8-10 for him is worth a punt sure he will be another vardy for us.its not bad money as west ham paid 27million on fullkrug who is 31 years old 0

SickParrot added 16:10 - Aug 7

If we really wanted him we should've paid what they wanted or walked away 2 weeks ago. If he comes now, he's just another one whose not fit to play. 0

Writtleblue added 16:15 - Aug 7

Could be sorted easily, just accept our offer, it's plenty for a player that's not match fit. 0