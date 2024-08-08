Blackburn CEO: We Get That Szmodics Wants to Play at Top Level
Thursday, 8th Aug 2024 19:05
Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott says he understands why Blues target Sammie Szmodics is keen on a move to the Premier League and isn’t ruling out the protracted switch happening between now and the transfer window closing.
TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Championship side regarding Szmodics nearly a month ago with the Blues having put in an initial offer of £6 million.
That was rebuffed and a number of subsequent bids were made before Town made an offer of £8 million plus a further £2 million almost a fortnight ago, a figure which Rovers had indicated would be accepted, despite claims they had wanted an unlikely £20 million for the Colchester-born attacker.
But Rovers turned down that bid, triggering Szmodics, who is understood to be very keen on the move, and his agent to hold showdown talks with the Rovers management last Tuesday. No developments are believed to have taken place since then.
“It's been a real rollercoaster of a few weeks. We would love Sammie to stay,” Waggott told Rovers TV.
“I have texted him and said nothing would give me greater pleasure than him walking out with the squad against Derby County for the first game of the season on Friday.
“At his age, everyone wants to play at the top level and we get that. At Sammie's age, he's 29 next birthday, the clock is ticking. We have to be aware of his situation.
“From a club situation, we'd love to keep him and spend the rest of his playing days here. The transfer window is open so we'll see how we get on in the next few weeks.
“He is back training with the squad. He's integrated into it and he's picked up in his colourful self. Let's see how we get on in the next few weeks.”
Szmodics came through the youth ranks with hometown club Colchester United before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups with the Republic of Ireland. He has now won four full caps.
Photo: Nurphoto
