Blackburn CEO: We Get That Szmodics Wants to Play at Top Level

Thursday, 8th Aug 2024 19:05

Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott says he understands why Blues target Sammie Szmodics is keen on a move to the Premier League and isn’t ruling out the protracted switch happening between now and the transfer window closing.

TWTD revealed that Town were in discussions with the Championship side regarding Szmodics nearly a month ago with the Blues having put in an initial offer of £6 million.

That was rebuffed and a number of subsequent bids were made before Town made an offer of £8 million plus a further £2 million almost a fortnight ago, a figure which Rovers had indicated would be accepted, despite claims they had wanted an unlikely £20 million for the Colchester-born attacker.

But Rovers turned down that bid, triggering Szmodics, who is understood to be very keen on the move, and his agent to hold showdown talks with the Rovers management last Tuesday. No developments are believed to have taken place since then.

“It's been a real rollercoaster of a few weeks. We would love Sammie to stay,” Waggott told Rovers TV.

“I have texted him and said nothing would give me greater pleasure than him walking out with the squad against Derby County for the first game of the season on Friday.

“At his age, everyone wants to play at the top level and we get that. At Sammie's age, he's 29 next birthday, the clock is ticking. We have to be aware of his situation.

“From a club situation, we'd love to keep him and spend the rest of his playing days here. The transfer window is open so we'll see how we get on in the next few weeks.

“He is back training with the squad. He's integrated into it and he's picked up in his colourful self. Let's see how we get on in the next few weeks.”

Szmodics came through the youth ranks with hometown club Colchester United before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.

A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.

Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups with the Republic of Ireland. He has now won four full caps.





Photo: Nurphoto

ibbleobble added 19:12 - Aug 8

Boring. Not interested any more. Far too much energy wasted on this move. 1

cooper4england added 19:24 - Aug 8

Ibbleoodle- sad to say I now agree. Don't care either way now . Just wish we could move on. 3

HopefulBlue69 added 19:26 - Aug 8

It's a sad situation but we can't be held hostage by a club that clearly want more than a players worth. I hope that we give them a deadline of Sunday (say 5pm) to accept the current offer or the deal is dead... We need to move on to protect the our future... 2

Andy32Cracknell added 19:29 - Aug 8

Move on, he really ain’t that good. Far too much time and energy wasted already. 1

BlueWax added 19:32 - Aug 8

Eustace, Goodman, Waggot...who's next to try and encourage us to cough up further?!....the player must be totally drained....same as most of us!

0

TheMover added 19:40 - Aug 8

He text him, didn't even have the courtesy to call him 1

Hatman2 added 19:41 - Aug 8

We don’t have “a few weeks”! 0

Monkey_Blue added 19:43 - Aug 8

I suspect that text would have wound Szmodics up. No offence to Blackburn but it’s a club where the owners don’t know what they are doing and couldn’t care less about the club. I’m not entirely sure why we haven’t asked Blackburn what shape this deal is and let them know we hope it has lots of sharp edges just before we tell them to shove it up their a*se. 0