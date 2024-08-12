Town Among Clubs Eyeing England International Phillips
Monday, 12th Aug 2024 12:46
Town are among three Premier League clubs eyeing Manchester City’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips ahead of the closure of the transfer window at the end of the month.
The 28-year-old has had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Blues, Everton and Fulham are all keen on recruiting the 31-times-capped England international this summer. We understand there is something in the reported Town interest.
Manchester City are ideally targeting a permanent sale with the Leeds-born schemer not in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans but it’s said they may be willing to agree a loan.
Town are yet to add to the midfield this summer but are almost certain to want to strengthen that area of the squad before the window closes.
Phillips would be an ambitious move even on loan and, as with other potential deals, the Blues might struggle to fight off the more established clubs also in the hunt for his signature.
Elsewhere, former Town academy youngster Ben Knight has left Manchester City to join Real Murcia on a permanent basis.
Knight, 22, left the Blues’ youth set-up to join City in 2018, veteran academy coach Bryan Klug having said he was the best youth player he had ever worked with.
The forward made one senior appearance for City, as a sub in the Community Shield at Wembley, while spending spells on loan at Crewe and Stockport.
Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]