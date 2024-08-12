Town Among Clubs Eyeing England International Phillips

Monday, 12th Aug 2024 12:46 Town are among three Premier League clubs eyeing Manchester City’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips ahead of the closure of the transfer window at the end of the month. The 28-year-old has had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Blues, Everton and Fulham are all keen on recruiting the 31-times-capped England international this summer. We understand there is something in the reported Town interest. Manchester City are ideally targeting a permanent sale with the Leeds-born schemer not in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans but it’s said they may be willing to agree a loan. Town are yet to add to the midfield this summer but are almost certain to want to strengthen that area of the squad before the window closes. Phillips would be an ambitious move even on loan and, as with other potential deals, the Blues might struggle to fight off the more established clubs also in the hunt for his signature. Elsewhere, former Town academy youngster Ben Knight has left Manchester City to join Real Murcia on a permanent basis. Knight, 22, left the Blues’ youth set-up to join City in 2018, veteran academy coach Bryan Klug having said he was the best youth player he had ever worked with. The forward made one senior appearance for City, as a sub in the Community Shield at Wembley, while spending spells on loan at Crewe and Stockport.

Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA



OleTheKitMan added 12:49 - Aug 12

I'll print his shirt now 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 12:50 - Aug 12

We are obviously struggling to fill that midfield slot because there's a lot of competition, but hopefully we will get there in the end. 0

CaptainAhab added 12:50 - Aug 12

Would be one helluva signing for us, and think we could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

Be pleasantly surprised if we could pull this off. 4

GTRKing added 12:52 - Aug 12

Phillips (Loan)

Sassulo €15ml



Get them both in before Liverpool



Stick on the bench!



Both great singings



I am sure Everton & Fulham more appealing but think he might choose us on loan for a season then buy if we stay up!



Still need LW CDM/CM



Have faith we will get the players in 0

Bluemike31 added 12:52 - Aug 12

Not a chance. 5

bluebullet29l added 12:58 - Aug 12

Here we go.....boring.... 1

ernie added 12:59 - Aug 12

More chance of a pig flying over Portman Road.. 2

Karlosfandangal added 13:02 - Aug 12

With Bluemike on this one



But have just seen MA driving down Felixstowe Road with Harry Kane in the car 2

Bellevue_Blue added 13:03 - Aug 12

I might be on my own here but I think this would be a terrible signing.



- Ridiculously expensive

- He's potentially got a fitness/ training issue as previously highlighted by Pep calling him overweight

- A loan would mean he still has his cushty City contract to fall back on and potentially not bought in like the rest of the team



Give me a willing runner in Skipp/ Morton every day over him 3

hadleighboyblue added 13:08 - Aug 12

Can't see it happening , surely wages would be a problem , plus more likely to go to one of the other interested clubs. Think we could spend our money better on someone else who won't rock the boat .

0

Broadbent23 added 13:09 - Aug 12

This is not going to work with his wage demands and Ipswich is not London or Manchester. We still have 3 weeks to look elsewhere. 1

backwaywhen added 13:10 - Aug 12

Bellevue blue

Good shout my thoughts also.

0

tetchris added 13:10 - Aug 12

We are getting desperate now! As long as Citeh pay the majority of his wages -2

Reality_2021 added 13:13 - Aug 12

Fulham would be good for him I think. They have just lost Palhinha to Bayern Munich, so probably need a holding midfielder. 0

TB42 added 13:15 - Aug 12

Interesting to see KNIGHT has gone on a permanent deal to Real Murcia, another one who saw the bright lights but has now come back to earth…. 1

Grigzee added 13:20 - Aug 12

The Ben Knights story is quite sad. Short term gain for long time pain. I cannot imagine Real Murcia is not what he imagined 6 years ago. A good example to other youngsters tempted by the so called "big" clubs. I wish him well but doubt his future will be as bright as he expected. 0

Billysherlockblue added 13:25 - Aug 12

For gods sake come on. Paper talk surley 0

Dutchman1 added 13:27 - Aug 12

We have not reached anywhere the ceiling yet for Jack Taylor. Still looks a very good project for box to box. 1

Wheels added 13:28 - Aug 12

I don't understand the obsession with referring to midfielders as 'schemers' 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:34 - Aug 12

Ernie probably,but as im a Pink Floyd fan i can have High Hopes 0

MickMillsTash added 13:36 - Aug 12

I think City give a walloping big signing on fee, buy the family a decent house in a Manchester area that has only a 30% chance off being burgled that year (that's good) and send him and his siblings to St Bedes private school.

Had he stayed at Ipswich would his outcome have been better? who knows but given we were under Evans at the time, and Alan Lee's comments about the youth squad maybe Knight made the right choice.

There should only be one Knight associated with Ipswich and that is the superb referee Mr Barry Knight. 0

Jeff added 13:40 - Aug 12

Please not - Phillips! -2

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:49 - Aug 12

I’m actually quite shocked some on here want him. Based on what? 4 or 5 years ago?? As much as I think McKenna can get the best from players and he could be what Phillips needs as a coach but the guys on £165,000 PER WEEK! then people will moan we haven’t signed anyone else because this guys taken up 8-10 people’s wages in one hit. Even at West Ham he was abysmal. Not sure what some on here are really thinking prob same who’ll moan if we signed him we don’t bring anyone else in and forget about p&l 1

lonelyblue added 13:53 - Aug 12

I’m finding these comments a bit odd on the whole. IF KM wants him on board, and a deal could be reached, and I were Kalvin, I’d be delighted to come and work under the manager who is probably most able to rebuild confidence and re-energise that undoubted talent. But y’know, it’s all just opinions and speculation innit? 0

TimmyH added 14:01 - Aug 12

Been a dud for a number of years either through no playing time/injury or lose of form. Worse move was to go to Man City. 0

