Town Announce Squad Numbers

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 10:11 Town have announced their squad numbers ahead of their first season in the Premier League for 22 years. New keeper Aro Muric has been handed the number one shirt which has been Christian Walton’s for the past two seasons. The former Brighton man moves to 28. Of the other new signings, Omari Hutchinson retains the number 20 he wore last season while on loan, Ben Johnson will wear 18, Liam Delap 19, Conor Townsend 22 and Jacob Greaves 24. Freddie Ladapo loses the number nine shirt, which is currently vacant, and has been given 29 for the campaign ahead. Number eight, worn by Lee Evans prior to his departure last season, is also unoccupied as it stands. Despite note being included on the official list, sponsor Ed Sheeran remains the club's number 17. Squad Numbers

1. Aro Muric

2. Harry Clarke

3. Leif Davis

4. George Edmundson

5. Sam Morsy

6. Luke Woolfenden

7. Wes Burns

10. Conor Chaplin

11. Marcus Harness

13. Cieran Slicker

14. Jack Taylor

15. Cameron Burgess

16. Ali Al-Hamadi

18. Ben Johnson

19. Liam Delap

20. Omari Hutchinson

22. Conor Townsend

24. Jacob Greaves

25. Massimo Luongo

27. George Hirst

28. Christian Walton

29. Freddie Ladapo

30. Cameron Humphreys

33. Nathan Broadhead

40. Axel Tuanzebe

Uhlenbeek added 10:15 - Aug 13

Nice number 8 vacancy there to be filled before the window shuts... 3

Leejames99 added 10:20 - Aug 13

Sammie Smodicks is number 8 for Blackburn so.... 3

Westy93 added 10:21 - Aug 13

Some of them players won't even cut the premier league,

Excited but nervous for this season! 2

FreddySteady added 10:23 - Aug 13

Shame we can keep Ed in the squad (thought it was a nice touch) but I guess that’s the reality of where we are. 1

JPR77 added 10:23 - Aug 13

Number 9 vacant too 1

RobITFC added 10:24 - Aug 13

Probably 4 players I wasn’t expecting to get a squad number a few weeks ago, either been loaned out or sold, still 3 more weeks b4 window shuts! 0

Rsj13 added 10:26 - Aug 13

8 & 9 being absent is a big sign...!! 1

bringmeaKuqi added 10:28 - Aug 13

Surprised Delap wasn't given 9. Perhaps Szmodics would be given 9 and a new centre mid 8 - even though Szmodics wears 8 at Rovers 1

bringmeaKuqi added 10:29 - Aug 13

I think the fact Harness has kept 11 shows how much he has impressed in preseason. He was one I'd have thought would be moved on - but no, looks a part of the team 10

Lukeybluey added 10:47 - Aug 13

Harness also looks like he's bulked up a bit too, been impressed with him during pre season. 1

carlo88 added 10:56 - Aug 13

Four midfielders out of 25!! 0

Len_Brennan added 11:17 - Aug 13

The vacant #9 is the most eye catching part of the list. It has been taken off Ladapo, so clearly it will be allocated to a centre forward.

I would have expected Hirst to request it, but maybe he feels happy or lucky with his current number (27). In that case surely Delap, who was being allocated a number here for the first time, would get it, but no, he is #19. This suggests that a more established centre forward will he getting it, somebody already lined up who wants it.

Now of course Szmodics has been in the pipeline for a while, but he is not a centre forward, or even a natural striker position wise, so I doubt he would command the shirt over Hirst & Delap.

I think we must have someone else tied up, but can't confirm until perhaps othet dominos fall. 0

tetchris added 11:22 - Aug 13

Squad looks thinner than a rizla paper 0

ImAbeliever added 11:24 - Aug 13

Mo Salah to sign on Friday? 0

trevski_s added 11:31 - Aug 13

Promising signs keeping the #8 and #9 available. Also just because someone has been given a number doesn't mean they won't be sold or loaned out before the end of the window (Freddie, Humphreys, Ali, Slicker), they might be needed for the first one or two games if planned transfers cant be finalised in time. Love that Harness kept his shirt, I had pipped him to go but will happily say he proved me wrong with an impressive pre-season 0

cmarkchips added 11:40 - Aug 13

I seem to remember some stats from when Harness was at Portsmouth which demonstrated he was the best crosser of a ball at the club.



Add this to his work ethic and understanding of the process I feel we have a very adequate back up player at the very least.





The existing players' understanding of each other will go a long way .



Burnley let themselves down by overrecruiting and in doing so , upset the balance of the team.



Mckenna will know this so I expect two more additions and possibly a centre half in with Edmundsen moving out. 0

JimInGreensboro added 11:40 - Aug 13

Where's the Sheeran lad? 0

TimmyH added 11:50 - Aug 13

Yawn! squad numbers or a pink shirt what's the most insignificant?...get some players in please. 0

