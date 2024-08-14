Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 12 in Carabao Cup Draw
Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 15:28

Town are ball number 12 in this evening’s draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Having been promoted to the Premier League, the Blues are not taking part in round one of the competition this year, which got under way last night with further fixtures tonight.

The draw for round two takes place following the live Sky Sports game between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Town will be among 13 Premier League clubs who are not participating in European competitions entering the tournament.

The competition remains regionalised with the draw split into southern and northern sections.

Round two ties will take place during the week commencing 26th August.

Last year, Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home in round one, defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two, then came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at home in the third round before exiting to another top-flight side Fulham 3-1 at Portman Road in round four.

Carabao Cup Round Two

South Section
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Birmingham City
4 Brentford
5 Brighton & Hove Albion
6 Cardiff City
7 Colchester United
8 Coventry City
9 Crawley Town
10 Crystal Palace
11 Fulham
12 Ipswich Town
13 Leyton Orient
14 Luton Town
15 Millwall
16 Norwich City
17 Oxford United
18 Queens Park Rangers
19 Southampton
20 Swansea City
21 Watford
22 West Ham United
23 Wycombe Wanderers
24 Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town

North Section
1 Barnsley
2 Barrow
3 Blackburn Rovers
4 Blackpool
5 Bolton Wanderers
6 Burnley
7 Derby County
8 Doncaster Rovers
9 Everton
10 Fleetwood Town
11 Grimsby Town
12 Harrogate Town
13 Huddersfield Town
14 Leicester City
15 Newcastle United
16 Nottingham Forest
17 Preston North End
18 Rotherham United
19 Sheffield United
20 Shrewsbury Town
21 Stoke City
22 Tranmere Rovers
23 Walsall
24 Wolverhampton Wanderers
25 Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday
26 Leeds United or Middlesbrough


Photo: Action Images



MickMillsTash added 15:52 - Aug 14
Orient, Brentford, West Spam away for the ground ticks
or someone at Home please.
Surely Matt holland can get in on the action and arrange a FIFA 'hot balls' draw for me- least he could after we named the cat after him?
0

TractorCam added 15:57 - Aug 14
Please not Norwich....
-3

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 16:15 - Aug 14
Cam - You have to be joking? I'd absolutely love to get them in the cup!!
2

LancsBlue added 16:19 - Aug 14
As Norwich is further north than Walsall, why are they not in the Northern section and Walsall in the Southern section?
-1

Linkboy13 added 16:20 - Aug 14
Who ever we draw it will be a very much weakened team we put out.
0

hoppy added 16:53 - Aug 14
Probably Crawley.
0

Gforce added 17:00 - Aug 14
Budgies at home please !!
0


