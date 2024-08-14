Town Ball 12 in Carabao Cup Draw

Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 15:28 Town are ball number 12 in this evening’s draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup. Having been promoted to the Premier League, the Blues are not taking part in round one of the competition this year, which got under way last night with further fixtures tonight. The draw for round two takes place following the live Sky Sports game between Leeds United and Middlesbrough. Town will be among 13 Premier League clubs who are not participating in European competitions entering the tournament. The competition remains regionalised with the draw split into southern and northern sections. Round two ties will take place during the week commencing 26th August. Last year, Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home in round one, defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two, then came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at home in the third round before exiting to another top-flight side Fulham 3-1 at Portman Road in round four. Carabao Cup Round Two South Section

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Birmingham City

4 Brentford

5 Brighton & Hove Albion

6 Cardiff City

7 Colchester United

8 Coventry City

9 Crawley Town

10 Crystal Palace

11 Fulham

12 Ipswich Town

13 Leyton Orient

14 Luton Town

15 Millwall

16 Norwich City

17 Oxford United

18 Queens Park Rangers

19 Southampton

20 Swansea City

21 Watford

22 West Ham United

23 Wycombe Wanderers

24 Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town North Section

1 Barnsley

2 Barrow

3 Blackburn Rovers

4 Blackpool

5 Bolton Wanderers

6 Burnley

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Everton

10 Fleetwood Town

11 Grimsby Town

12 Harrogate Town

13 Huddersfield Town

14 Leicester City

15 Newcastle United

16 Nottingham Forest

17 Preston North End

18 Rotherham United

19 Sheffield United

20 Shrewsbury Town

21 Stoke City

22 Tranmere Rovers

23 Walsall

24 Wolverhampton Wanderers

25 Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday

26 Leeds United or Middlesbrough

Photo: Action Images



MickMillsTash added 15:52 - Aug 14

Orient, Brentford, West Spam away for the ground ticks

or someone at Home please.

Surely Matt holland can get in on the action and arrange a FIFA 'hot balls' draw for me- least he could after we named the cat after him? 0

TractorCam added 15:57 - Aug 14

Please not Norwich.... -3

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 16:15 - Aug 14

Cam - You have to be joking? I'd absolutely love to get them in the cup!! 2

LancsBlue added 16:19 - Aug 14

As Norwich is further north than Walsall, why are they not in the Northern section and Walsall in the Southern section? -1

Linkboy13 added 16:20 - Aug 14

Who ever we draw it will be a very much weakened team we put out. 0

hoppy added 16:53 - Aug 14

Probably Crawley. 0

Gforce added 17:00 - Aug 14

Budgies at home please !!

0

