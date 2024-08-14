Supporters Club Chair Retires



Supporters Club chair Mandy Garner has retired from her role. Garner, who has stepped down due to illness in her family, took on the position in February 2023 having previously been vice-chair and prior to that on the committee as events co-ordinator. “It's the right time for me to step down as chair and have more time to just enjoy watching the football and to enjoy life with family and friends,” she said. “May I thank all those people who have supported me in my role as chair. I was the longest current serving member on our committee and had involvement with several branches over decades having followed the team home and away for over 40 years. “Community and Ipswich Town Football Club will always be in my heart. The football club, Ipswich Town Foundation and the Supporters Club are all growing and I wish you all every success going forward.” Vice-chair and Portman Road drummer Nathan Parris has been appointed interim-chair until the AGM later in the year.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



victorysquad added 18:25 - Aug 14

I have to say i like the idea that Nathan becomes chair, and then hopefully gets invited onto the board. Seems a decent lad and like Holland can represent players views, Nathan could be the voice of the fans (should he want the role) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments