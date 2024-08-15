Broja Town Move 'Unlikely'

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 14:54 Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly unlikely to join the Blues on loan. According to various reports, the 22-year-old is currently assessing a number of options in the Premier League and overseas and would be reluctant to move to Town. One source suggests the situation could drag on until the window closes. It emerged earlier today that the Blues have held talks with Chelsea regarding Broja, who was linked with Town early in the transfer window, with a view to a loan. According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are understood to be keen on a permanent deal rather than a loan having valued the Albanian international at £35 million. Earlier in the week, it was reported that Broja would be keen to join Everton should Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart Goodison Park. Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2020. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goal, for his parent club. Broja has been capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featured at Euro 2024.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



John_Grose added 14:56 - Aug 15

Easy come easy go! 1

Reality_2021 added 14:58 - Aug 15

Not sure many will lose sleep over this.



Onto the next…. 1

Len_Brennan added 14:59 - Aug 15

Balls 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:01 - Aug 15

Pity, but some on here were claiming he wasn’t good enough for us and yet has lots of options in England and across Europe. We should be impressed that we have posters on here who know better than Mck and other football experts across the continent. 0

jayceee added 15:10 - Aug 15

Maybe we got ourselves linked on purpose to try edge a SS deal closer? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:21 - Aug 15

He should be, KM will take his game to the next level 0

Bluemike31 added 15:27 - Aug 15

Dodged a bullet for me, not great stats 0

Phil1969 added 15:39 - Aug 15

£35m I’ll get my coat ! 0

Ipswichbusiness added 15:49 - Aug 15

The BBC website has an article entitled, “11 signings for £230m - what is going on at Chelsea?”. According to the article, they have;



8 goalkeepers



7 full-backs



9 centre-backs



15 midfielders



9 wingers



7 strikers (including Broja)



If that is correct then they may want to move some on. Given that we paid £20 million for Delap, I can’t see Broja being worth £35 million, but I understand that he is very talented. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 15:51 - Aug 15

Monkey_Blue; please just remember that everyone is entitled to their opinions, yourself included. 0

del45 added 15:51 - Aug 15

Lets go and get S S now please. 0

