Broja Town Move 'Unlikely'
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 14:54
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly unlikely to join the Blues on loan.
According to various reports, the 22-year-old is currently assessing a number of options in the Premier League and overseas and would be reluctant to move to Town. One source suggests the situation could drag on until the window closes.
It emerged earlier today that the Blues have held talks with Chelsea regarding Broja, who was linked with Town early in the transfer window, with a view to a loan.
According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are understood to be keen on a permanent deal rather than a loan having valued the Albanian international at £35 million.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that Broja would be keen to join Everton should Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart Goodison Park.
Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2020.
Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goal, for his parent club.
Broja has been capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featured at Euro 2024.
Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]