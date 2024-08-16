Cajuste Set For Town Medical

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 11:34 Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste is reportedly on his way to Town to undergo a medical and complete a season-long loan move to the Blues. Earlier today, it was reported that the Swedish international midfielder would make a decision on whether to join Town this morning, which he now appears to have done. The 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing earlier this week, however, that switch broke down, reportedly after the Gothenburg-born midfielder failed a medical. Town and Napoli are understood to have subsequently agreed terms on a season-long loan. It's now reported there will be an obligation to buy at the end of the deal should Town stay up. Now, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Cajuste is on his way to Suffolk to undergo a medical and complete his switch. It's likely the conclusion of the switch will come too late for him to be involved against Liverpool this weekend. ✅And Cajuste said... YES TO #ITFC!

🚗🇸🇪 Swedish midfielder now on the road for Ipswich Town in order to complete his move with medical tests scheduled today. As told these last days, #Napoli & #ITFC had an agreement for a season-long deal since 3 weeks already. Cajuste's choice… https://t.co/nTXOZm8F6Y pic.twitter.com/v2oC9HqBsx — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 16, 2024 Town hope to have Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics available to face the Reds with the paperwork needing to be with the authorities before noon today. Both are now understood to have passed medicals. Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France. He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, Cajuste recorded two assists in 26 appearances for Napoli without scoring. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.

Photo: IMAGO/FOTOAGENZIA



ruds added 11:37 - Aug 16

Pinch me and tell me this is ALL happening....



I'm beginning to feel that McKenna is going to be given the tools to keep us in the Prem!!



See you all nice and early tomorrow!! COYB 0

oldelsworthyfan added 11:37 - Aug 16

Well done Mr Ashton! 0

cooper4england added 11:38 - Aug 16

The cavalry have arrived. We're saved!!!! 0

MickMillsTash added 11:40 - Aug 16

Scandinavian Hermann Hreidarsson signed on the eve of the season in 00/01 and what a season that turned out to be.

Maybe optimistic to draw the same parallels but let's hope history repeats itself. 0

floridaboy added 11:40 - Aug 16

This is getting insane now!



Mr Ashton deserves a pay rise!! 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:41 - Aug 16

Am I dreaming?!! Don’t wake me!!! 1

cressi added 11:41 - Aug 16

There will still be 3 more at least. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 11:45 - Aug 16

Can't imagine Phillips and Cajuste will be happy sitting on the bench this season, so that's some serious competition in the middle of the park. Is there a way those two and Morsy all start? Perhaps Cajuste further forward? 0

arablue added 11:46 - Aug 16

A number 9 with Phillips-like predigree please 0

