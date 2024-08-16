Town Complete Phillips Loan Signing

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 13:36 Town have completed the season-long loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 28-year-old underwent his medical last night with the clubs having agreed a deal yesterday, which will see the Premier League champions continue to pay a proportion of what’s reported to be his £140,000-a-week wage. The deal is a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been a regular for England as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once. “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here,” he told the club site. “I’ve had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the manager, who I have obviously heard a lot about, and I’m excited to be here and be part of his team, playing how he likes to play the game. “The conversations with Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton have been really good and I followed Ipswich’s season closely last year, so I know the journey the club has been on and it’s a great story which I’m now excited to be a part of. “I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League.” Boss Kieran McKenna added: “We are very happy to have Kalvin here and he is a fantastic signing for the football club. “He is of course a high-calibre, experienced midfielder who has played at the highest levels of the game, in both club and international football. “He’s had a fantastic career up until this point and we believe he is going to be a big addition to the group. “Kalvin has much to offer us in terms of his qualities both on and off the ball, and he is a really humble and likeable character. He has been a key member of a newly-promoted team in the Premier League before and of course made a big impression for Leeds United during that period. “Like all players who come here we want to try and help them improve, whether that’s a younger player or one with more experience. That’s a big part of our culture and we’re sure Kalvin can make some big steps with us to help him and the club have a really positive season.” Leeds-born Phillips, who will wear the number eight shirt, has had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from his hometown club, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench. Phillips is the first player to have won England caps to join Town since another ex-Leeds man, Lee Bowyer in the summer of 2011.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Lukeybluey added 13:38 - Aug 16

This is wild! Welcome Kalvin to the mighty Ipswich Town, look forward to seeing you get back to your best in the blue and white! 10

CamposBarnet added 13:39 - Aug 16

If this lad can rediscover his form of 12 / 18 months ago. We have a real top top player here! 7

Flight_of_Shefki added 13:39 - Aug 16

Incredible scenes. 2

SWBlue22 added 13:39 - Aug 16

Good luck Kalvin. Can’t wait to see McKenna get you back to your best in a Town shirt. 4

arablue added 13:40 - Aug 16

Welcome Kalvin! All the best and may you play your best football yet with Town! No surprise why no one was given Number 8…. 3

MK1 added 13:40 - Aug 16

Totally amazing. What a statement signing he is. KM will get him back to his best and think he will be a real asset for us this season. Brilliant work. Our squad is really taking shape now. 3

Bluebacker added 13:42 - Aug 16

How amazing is it to have a club with ambition again. A lot of respect for Kalvin as from the outside many will see him going from Man City to Ipswich as a huge drop, but credit to Ashton, McKenna and everyone at the club for creating an environment where players can see they will be supported and improve. Still can’t believe how far we have come. 6

ChorleyBoy added 13:43 - Aug 16

Welcome, Kalvin. We look forward to you spraying the ball to all parts of the pitch with your cultured right peg. Good luck. 2

MickMillsTash added 13:43 - Aug 16

McKenna has turned Middlesboro reserve team midfielders into Gold. If he can do this with Kalvin Philips we'll probably win the FIFA World Club Cup made up thing.

Lets create some new Glory Days! 3

bobbyramsey added 13:44 - Aug 16

Eye watering wage.... -3

TimmyH added 13:44 - Aug 16

Wish him all the best...it's certainly a risk considering his form, Morsy will be hoping he recovers his form in fact we all do! 0

cmarkchips added 13:46 - Aug 16

Will be an England regular before you know it. 1

GTRKing added 13:47 - Aug 16

What a great signing let’s hope he plays at some point tomorrow if allowed up the town

0

Number22 added 13:47 - Aug 16

People are writing him off. Give him some minutes, he has a point to prove, he will take it. Believe.

1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:50 - Aug 16

Yes! I think this is all about the KMcK factor. Kalvin knows KMcK is the best chance to get his career back on track so this is a potential win-win. Perfect that this is a loan. 2

Bluemike31 added 13:53 - Aug 16

Suddenly we as a club are relevant again !!!! 1

JPR77 added 13:53 - Aug 16

Easy to assume he was signed so others didn't. Hopefully he'll feel the love at ITFC and get back to his best in no time. Great signing. 1

Carberry added 13:57 - Aug 16

Super signing. 0

Orraman added 13:59 - Aug 16

It is noticeable that in their first interviews since joining Town that both Kalvin and Sammie have referenced the fact that fellow professionals have emphasised that Ipswich Town is a very good club to join. It seems that the outstanding abilities of Kieran are now being acknowledged through the game, ably backed by Mark Ashton of course.

After enduring the stale and boring days of McCarthy, Lambert & Co how wonderful it now is to be transported back to the great and good times we older fans enjoyed under Sir Bobby and George Burley 3

floridaboy added 14:02 - Aug 16

Playing for McKenna will soon see you get your England place back! 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:03 - Aug 16

Can he play at Liverpool ? If not he has some time to settle in before the Fulham game



Excellent signing 1

Westy added 14:03 - Aug 16

All coming together 2

runningout added 14:07 - Aug 16

Squad looking half decent :-) 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 14:21 - Aug 16

welcome to Ipswich Kalvin. When I saw Kalvin break into the Leeds team I thought he was one of the most exciting midfielders of recent years. Such a coup for the club, and under Kieran's tutelage he should recapture and even exceed his best form. 0

Europablue added 14:21 - Aug 16

West Ham wasn't a good loan for him, but to be honest that was a big reason why we were able to bring him in. Ross Barkley is another big reason. Here he has the advantage of coming in earlier in the season. KM will ease him in and won't worry about the mistakes all players make. Kalvin will have everything he needs to succeed here. 1

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments