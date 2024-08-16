Ashton Writes to Fans Ahead of Premier League Opener
Friday, 16th Aug 2024 16:55
Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton has written a letter to fans ahead of tomorrow's opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool at Portman Road.
To the Ipswich Town family,
On the eve of our first top-flight season in 22 years, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to all supporters.
Since I joined the club in 2021, together we have delivered incredible success both on and off the pitch.
Back-to-back promotions, players receiving individual honours at a national level and a manager named the best in the country by his peers last season.
Off the pitch, we have seen record shirt sales and commercial deals with Portman Road full for each and every game, while more than 9,000 participants now engage with the vital work of the Ipswich Town Foundation on a weekly basis.
Substantial infrastructure improvements have been made at both the stadium and Playford Road, ensuring we have a home to be proud of, while we have received worldwide coverage which saw our games broadcast around the world more than 20 times last season.
All of which could not have been achieved without the club, the town and the county all coming together as one – together, we have seen the rebirth of this amazing, historic football club.
Fans from all generations have and continue to be simply incredible. Loyal supporters, who have been with the club through the decades, joined by a new generation of young fans who have never before witnessed a successful Ipswich Town Football Club. You have all played your part in bringing the club back to life.
Tomorrow, we open our doors to the world, both on and off the pitch. For many supporters this will be the first time they have seen their club participate in the biggest and best league on the planet. The world will be watching and, whilst we still have much to do, I would ask that we all work together to present our club in the best possible light.
I have talked internally to all staff and players about ensuring that, both individually and collectively, we are the very best versions of ourselves – it is vitally important that togetherness remains at the forefront of both players, staff and supporters’ minds.
We will face different challenges this season and, as we’ve talked about previously, adversity will come – it is how we face that adversity that will play a major part in our future.
You will all be aware of the major construction work which has been and is still ongoing at Portman Road. The key projects will be ready for kick-off, with those we had planned to carry into the start of the season also on time.
For the first time in my tenure, we’ll have a crowd of more than 30,000 within Portman Road tomorrow.
There have been numerous seat changes that have taken place over the summer and, whilst I understand and acknowledge that those have caused some supporters upset, it has been a necessity.
There continues to be challenges with sightlines in a number of areas and we are looking at more complete solutions for upcoming matches. Our processes and communication can always improve. We’re not perfect and we’ll always look at areas in which we can be more effective moving forward.
The additional seats added in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the completion of executive boxes in the West Stand and the implementation of safe standing in the Cobbold Stand will allow us to increase to a capacity of more than 30,000.
These changes will lead to some operational differences when you arrive at Portman Road this weekend. Again, change is necessary and is done after careful consideration and deliberation within the club.
As a club, we will endeavour to assist all supporters as some changes to movement around the stadium and seating will become clear for the first time tomorrow. Therefore, I would ask you to arrive early and take your seats earlier than normal. We ask the same of supporters looking to shop in Planet Blue, access the FanZone or buy a programme.
If you are unsure, please speak to stewards or ITFC staff, who will endeavour to help you. I would ask that you are respectful to staff who have worked tirelessly over the summer in preparation for the Premier League.
I’m beyond proud to lead this club into the Premier League as chairman and CEO, but I’m more proud to represent the Ipswich Town family. As players, staff and supporters you have all earnt your right to be part of this amazing club in the top flight.
I want us to embrace all of the opportunities in front of us, retain our culture, focus on the things that got us here and, as a non-negotiable, stay together and be as one.
Enjoy the season ahead and thank you again for your magnificent support.
Mark
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]