Ashton Writes to Fans Ahead of Premier League Opener

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 16:55 Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton has written a letter to fans ahead of tomorrow's opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool at Portman Road. To the Ipswich Town family, On the eve of our first top-flight season in 22 years, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to all supporters. Since I joined the club in 2021, together we have delivered incredible success both on and off the pitch. Back-to-back promotions, players receiving individual honours at a national level and a manager named the best in the country by his peers last season. Off the pitch, we have seen record shirt sales and commercial deals with Portman Road full for each and every game, while more than 9,000 participants now engage with the vital work of the Ipswich Town Foundation on a weekly basis. Substantial infrastructure improvements have been made at both the stadium and Playford Road, ensuring we have a home to be proud of, while we have received worldwide coverage which saw our games broadcast around the world more than 20 times last season.

All of which could not have been achieved without the club, the town and the county all coming together as one – together, we have seen the rebirth of this amazing, historic football club. Fans from all generations have and continue to be simply incredible. Loyal supporters, who have been with the club through the decades, joined by a new generation of young fans who have never before witnessed a successful Ipswich Town Football Club. You have all played your part in bringing the club back to life. Tomorrow, we open our doors to the world, both on and off the pitch. For many supporters this will be the first time they have seen their club participate in the biggest and best league on the planet. The world will be watching and, whilst we still have much to do, I would ask that we all work together to present our club in the best possible light. I have talked internally to all staff and players about ensuring that, both individually and collectively, we are the very best versions of ourselves – it is vitally important that togetherness remains at the forefront of both players, staff and supporters’ minds. We will face different challenges this season and, as we’ve talked about previously, adversity will come – it is how we face that adversity that will play a major part in our future. You will all be aware of the major construction work which has been and is still ongoing at Portman Road. The key projects will be ready for kick-off, with those we had planned to carry into the start of the season also on time. For the first time in my tenure, we’ll have a crowd of more than 30,000 within Portman Road tomorrow. There have been numerous seat changes that have taken place over the summer and, whilst I understand and acknowledge that those have caused some supporters upset, it has been a necessity. There continues to be challenges with sightlines in a number of areas and we are looking at more complete solutions for upcoming matches. Our processes and communication can always improve. We’re not perfect and we’ll always look at areas in which we can be more effective moving forward. The additional seats added in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the completion of executive boxes in the West Stand and the implementation of safe standing in the Cobbold Stand will allow us to increase to a capacity of more than 30,000. These changes will lead to some operational differences when you arrive at Portman Road this weekend. Again, change is necessary and is done after careful consideration and deliberation within the club. As a club, we will endeavour to assist all supporters as some changes to movement around the stadium and seating will become clear for the first time tomorrow. Therefore, I would ask you to arrive early and take your seats earlier than normal. We ask the same of supporters looking to shop in Planet Blue, access the FanZone or buy a programme. If you are unsure, please speak to stewards or ITFC staff, who will endeavour to help you. I would ask that you are respectful to staff who have worked tirelessly over the summer in preparation for the Premier League. I’m beyond proud to lead this club into the Premier League as chairman and CEO, but I’m more proud to represent the Ipswich Town family. As players, staff and supporters you have all earnt your right to be part of this amazing club in the top flight. I want us to embrace all of the opportunities in front of us, retain our culture, focus on the things that got us here and, as a non-negotiable, stay together and be as one. Enjoy the season ahead and thank you again for your magnificent support. Mark

Photo: ITFC



BrockleyBlue78 added 17:02 - Aug 16

Top work - keep doing it Mark and team! 2

Paddy39 added 17:11 - Aug 16

Fantastic CEO. You have given us what we have longed for Premier League football. Thank you. 0

victorysquad added 17:11 - Aug 16

This season is another opportunity for us supporters to raise our game once more. We will be tested more than ever, our resilience will be tested, can we continue to get behind the team if we go 1-0, 2-0, even 3-0 down? Can we sing louder, can we out-sing Liverpool tomorrow, 3,000 of them, will be tough given the topology of the stadium, the only way we can do it is for the entire stadium to get behind the team.



There are no grey areas here, if that happens, we can have a great season. Make no mistake about it, us as supporters can make a massive difference psychologically to the oppostion players and our own, and ultimately have a big impact on the games.



Lets make sure when each of us leaves that stadium we have done all we can, because we know we can do it now, we did it last year on a few occasions. 3

Lukeybluey added 17:13 - Aug 16

You are all doing the club and the county proud 0

SandfordBlue added 17:19 - Aug 16

Thanks Mark!!



We are right behind you!

COYB!!!!



I’ve got goose bumps for tomorrow! 0

BlueWax added 17:20 - Aug 16

The smartest, understanding, hard working and best CEO ever!



All as one, we can I'm sure maintain premiership status/success.



Let's do this.



BTW, my 3 to go down...Wolves, Leicester and Man City 0

ChorleyBoy added 17:22 - Aug 16

And a massive thanks from us fans for the incredible progress this club has made since your arrival. 0

floridaboy added 17:22 - Aug 16

Time for Mr Ashton to get a pay rise I reckon. And an upgrade from hobnobs to chocolate digestives! 0

clivebleedingthomas added 17:28 - Aug 16

Let's give the world a rousing chorus early in the match of Edward Ebenezer. It is a quirky and very "old school" song, and very different to many songs one hears every week. We've always stood out as being different let's show 'em what real dedicated fans sound like. 0

BaaBaaBlue added 17:44 - Aug 16

I just hope everyone enjoys the season. The key to a successful club, is positivity, togetherness and getting back on your feet when it doesn't quite go your way.



Sing your heart out everyone, we all deserve this season.



MA, you're a top bloke, could even be the first chairman to have a statue at Town 0

